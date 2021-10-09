    • October 9, 2021
    Packers Place Alexander on IR; What Roster Moves Mean

    The Green Bay Packers made four roster moves before Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro cornerback will miss at least the next three games.

    Alexander suffered an injured shoulder last week against Pittsburgh. On Friday, coach Matt LaFleur said the team is hoping the injury will heal through rest rather than surgery.

    “It’s one of those things we’re going to let heal and see where it’s at down the line before making that determination [on surgery],” LaFleur said. “But we’re hopeful that it’ll heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

    Alexander, who had been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals, also will miss next week’s game at the Chicago Bears and the home game against the Washington Football Team. If all goes well, Alexander could return for matchups against two of the best offenses in the NFL: at Arizona in a Thursday night game in Week 8 and at Kansas City in Week 9.

    The Packers made three more roster moves before hopping on a plane to Cincinnati.

    Activated: Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19 reserve list. While Green Bay played excellent run defense against Pittsburgh, LaFleur said, “It was not fun not having Tyler.” Even without Lancaster last week, the Packers only sparingly used rookies TJ Slaton (nine snaps) and Jack Heflin (three). Presumably, Heflin would go back to the gameday inactives list.

    Elevated: Offensive lineman Ben Braden. Braden will bolster the depth with rookie center Josh Myers out with an injured finger, Elgton Jenkins questionable after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle and Dennis Kelly questionable after missing the last two days with illness. LaFleur said Jenkins would be a game-time decision. If the Packers go with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle, and if Jenkins and Kelly aren’t ready, the backups would be center/guard Jake Hanson and Braden. It was a surprise that Braden didn’t make the 53-man roster after playing well at guard and right tackle.

    Elevated: Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling missing the first of three games on injured reserve last week, St. Brown played 11 snaps on offense. That’s more than two receives who are on the 53-man roster: rookie Amari Rodgers (seven) and Malik Taylor (zero). Against the Steelers, St. Brown couldn’t handle his only target on offense. On special teams, he had one tackle but was flagged for holding.

