Packers Place Rodgers on COVID List; Sign Two to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made it official, placing MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom also was placed on the COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Per agreed-upon policy between the NFL and the NFLPA, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status beyond mentioning his roster status. A player can go on the COVID list due to a positive test or as a close contact.

The Packers signed two players to their practice squad: running back Ryquell Armstead and defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai. Those additions give the team a full 16-man squad.

Armstead (5-11, 220) was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He rushed for 108 yards (3.1 average) and added 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He missed most of last season due to complications from COVID-19 that left him hospitalized twice. This year, he spent time on the Giants’ offseason roster and most of last month on the Saints’ practice squad.

At Temple, he went from seventh on the depth chart to rushing for 919 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016 and 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2018.

“I take football very serious,” he said at the 2019 Scouting Combine. “I’ve been playing since I was 6 years old. But at the end of the day, coaches hadn’t seen me yet in pads. When camp came around, I just wanted to show them what I could do. That’s what I did. I’m very confident in myself. I know what I’m capable of doing, on and off the field. That’s what I did.”

With Green Bay, he will provide depth. Rookie Kylin Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, leaving Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and practice-squad player Patrick Taylor as the only backs under contract.

Alufohai (6-4, 313) spent his senior season at Division II West Georgia and went undrafted last year. He spent most of his rookie season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad but was released during training camp this summer. He spent the first week of this season on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

Born in Houston, he spent nine years in Nigeria, three in Malaysia and three in Qatar before moving to Georgia. He grew up playing basketball but fell in love with football in high school.

“In high school, I was bigger, stronger, and faster than everybody else,” Alufohai told SI’s Jaguar Report before the 2020 draft. “Playing defensive line, all they really told me to do was ‘See ball, get ball,’ so there wasn’t much technique involved with anything. I just had to get in the stance, get off the ball, and make a play.”