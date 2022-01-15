Packers Playoff Forecast: Cold (But Not Super-Cold)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host a divisional playoff game next weekend. It’s going to be cold but perhaps not unbearably cold.

The long-range forecast from earlier in the week called for highs in the single digits for a potential Sunday playoff game. That’s moderated a bit, though.

In the divisional round, the games on Saturday, Jan. 22, will begin at 3:35 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 23, the games will kick off at 2:05 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

After some really cold weather midweek, Saturday’s forecast, according to meteorologist Steve Beylon of Green Bay TV station WBAY, calls for a high of 18 and a low of 6. If the Packers get that primetime slot, it could be about 10 degrees with a 10 mph breeze at kickoff. That’s a wind chill of minus-3.

Next Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 15. With a 10 mph wind, the wind chill would be 3 for the early game and, obviously, a bit colder for the evening game.

The Packers whacked the Vikings 37-10 in Week 17 when it was 11 at kickoff and into the mid-single digits by the fourth quarter.

“We think it’s Packer weather, honestly,” defensive lineman Dean Lowry said this week. “Go back to our game against Minnesota. We played great team defense. That was probably our most complete game of the year, against Minnesota in that freezing weather. We’re used to it. Even today, we were outside the whole practice. We just think it fits our strength of playing tough defense and having a quarterback and an offense that’s experienced in this weather.”

As anyone who lives in a cold climate understands, the first thing to go is the feeling and dexterity of fingers. That makes handling the ball a challenge. It can have a big impact on the kicking game, too.

“In a really really cold game, and that’s what’s being projected right now, you’re going to lose 5 to 7 yards off your distances,” special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said this week. “Also, anytime handling the ball, whether it’s the holders, whether it’s the punter himself, you have to make sure that our hands are nice and warm, and utilize some tricks of the trade to make sure we have proper grip on the ball. Same with the returners who are returning. We’re used to it, though. This is our element. We practice outside. We love being outside, and we’re going to use it to our advantage.”

Green Bay will play the lowest remaining seed from this weekend’s wild-card round. The Packers almost certainly would play on Sunday if the winner of Monday night’s game between the fifth-seeded Cardinals at fourth-seeded Rams comes to Green Bay. If there’s a wild-card round upset by seventh-seeded Philadelphia (at No. 2 Tampa Bay) or sixth-seeded San Francisco (at No. 3 Dallas) on Sunday, that team could come to Green Bay for Saturday. Given the popularity of the Packers and the potential for a deep-freeze game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that game in the Saturday night slot.