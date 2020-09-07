Packers Add Big-Play Receiver to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the aftermath of Saturday’s roster cuts, the Green Bay Packers formed their 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of 14 players, all of whom spent training camp with the team.

Offense: RB Damarea Crockett, WR Reggie Begelton, WR Darrius Shepherd, TE John Lovett, C Jake Hanson, G Zack Johnson, T/G Alex Light.

Defense: DL Willington Previlon, DL Delontae Scott, OLB Greg Roberts, OLB Tipa Galeai, ILB Krys Barnes, CB Stanford Samuels, S Henry Black

A source said running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the Packers last season, will sign to the practice squad, as well.

Meanwhile, the team reportedly is signing receiver Robert Foster and linebacker Scoota Harris to the practice squad. Foster spent training camp with Buffalo and Harris spent camp with New England.

Wait, isn’t that 17 players?

Yes, but the Packers figure to put linebacker Kamal Martin (knee) and cornerback Kabion Ento (foot) on injured reserve. When those moves are made, the team presumably will promote someone from the practice squad and then can add another player or players.

“We’ll work through that and kind of see where that goes. It’s unfortunate those guys got hurt,” Gutekunst said on Sunday.

Foster has a track record. As a rookie in 2018, he caught 27 passes for 541 yards – a robust average of 20 yards per catch – and three touchdowns. Almost all of that production came during the final seven games. However, he caught only three passes for 64 yards last year.

Foster wore No. 16, just like Jake Kumerow for the Packers. Green Bay released Kumerow on Saturday and, oddly enough, he signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.

At 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, Foster ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds at the 2018 Scouting Combine. He caught only 35 passes during his career at Alabama.

Harris, an undrafted rookie, started 36 games at linebacker for Arkansas. Undersized at 5-foot-11 and 234 pounds, he was productive with 371 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was second-team all-SEC as a senior and concluded his career with three consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles. He ran his 40 in 4.69 seconds at this year’s Scouting Combine.

In a season in which COVID-19 will be an ever-present story, it's worth noting every position group is represented on the practice squad other than quarterback and special teams. The Packers have three quarterbacks on the roster. Meanwhile, kicker Mason Crosby and long snapper Hunter Bradley tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of training camp. Science suggests the odds are incredibly remote for a person to get COVID twice.