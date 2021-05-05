Packers Projected to Get Fourth-, Sixth-Round Compensatory Picks

The pick for losing Corey Linsley could be upgraded to a third-rounder, as comp-pick expert Nick Korte explains.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be awarded two compensatory draft picks in 2022 due to the comings and goings of free agency this offseason.

Well, the goings, anyway.

According to projections from OverTheCap.com’s Nick Korte, the Packers could receive a fourth-round pick for losing center Corey Linsley to the Chargers and a sixth-round pick for losing running back Jamaal Williams to the Lions.

Compensatory picks are awarded to a team that loses more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires. The Packers didn’t sign any free agents this offseason to cancel out the losses of Linsley and Williams.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a number of factors, with average annual salary being first and foremost in the calculation.

Packers Could Get Third-Rounder for Corey Linsley

Of note, Korte projects only two third-round comp picks being dispensed for the 2022 draft. In the 2021 draft, there were six third-round comp picks. With COVID taking a big bite out of the salary cap and team’s free-agent spending pools, Korte mentioned Linsley potentially moving up into the third-round bracket. Central to that would be playing time. He played only 70.6 percent of the snaps in 2020 due to injuries.

“The rounds for compensatory picks are determined by a percentile system in which each compensatory free agent is ranked against his leaguewide peers, based on the APY (Average Per Year) of the contract, snap counts and postseason honors,” Korte wrote in an e-mail.

“Players’ contracts are valued in the third round if they land in the top 5 percent of this ranking. Based on last year’s estimates, the top 5 percent consisted of the top 97 players. According to OTC's program, Linsley is currently ranked No. 106, based on his APY of $12.5 million and a four-year snap average of 89 percent. If the top 5 percent ends up consisting of more than 97 players, Linsley plays all snaps (common for starting offensive linemen) or is given postseason honors by the Associated Press or Pro Football Writers of America, there’s a chance the Packers could receive a third-round pick for his departure instead of the projected fourth-rounder.”

The Packers were rewarded three compensatory picks in the 2021 draft. In the fourth round, they selected Ole Miss offensive lineman Royce Newman for losing linebacker Blake Martinez. In the fifth round, they picked cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles for losing offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga. And in the sixth round, they selected inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie for losing outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

Click here for Korte’s full list and his reasoning.

