Packers Add St. Brown to Roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday and filled the spot on the practice squad by making official the addition of veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

St. Brown was elevated to the gameday roster from the practice squad three of the past four weeks. Teams can elevate a player twice from the practice squad; on the third time, it must add him to the 53-man roster. The Week 4 elevation against Pittsburgh was as a COVID-19 replacement for defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, so last week officially was his second elevation. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling spending his third (and perhaps final) week on injured reserve, St. Brown presumably would have been on the roster for Sunday’s game at Chicago, anyway.

In his three games, St. Brown has caught one pass for 0 yards. He has played 29 snaps from scrimmage, which is as many as Amari Rodgers and more than Malik Taylor (24), both of whom earned a spot on the roster coming out of training camp. He’s added 26 snaps with one tackle on special teams.

As a rookie sixth-round pick in 2018, St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards. Last season, he caught seven passes and scored his first touchdown.

The transaction takes another bite out of the salary cap.

The Packers were at 52 players so didn’t have to make a corresponding roster move.

Also on Wednesday, tight end Dominique Dafney was designated for return from injured reserve after missing the last three games with a hip injury. When he is activated, that’s when another roster move would have to be made.

The 29-year-old Dunbar has 10 career interceptions, with four of those coming with Washington in 2019, when he started a career-high 11 games. Traded to Seattle last offseason, he played in six games before being shut down with a knee injury that required surgery. During the abbreviated season, he intercepted one pass (dropped three others) and allowed a 56.4 percent catch rate, according to SIS.

