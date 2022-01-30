Packers Promote Stenavich to Offensive Coordinator

“I remember as a kid always pretending a Packer player and being able to wear that ‘G’ and go out on the field and represent the Packers is something that is really special,” Marshfield native Adam Stenavich said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network, meaning a piece of stability in what’s looking like a major shakeup to the offensive coaching staff.

Stenavich will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Part of LaFleur’s first staff in 2019, Stenavich replaced the beloved James Campen as offensive line coach. It was a tough spot to be in – Stenavich spent time on Green Bay’s practice squad in 2006 but had never led an O-line room – but he won over the team’s veteran offensive linemen.

“Funny, I was actually talking to Dave (Bakhtiari) about that,” guard/center Lucas Patrick said last month. “As a young player coming in with Campy and the veterans we had in the room, and then going into Steno and some of the assistants we’ve had along the way, I don’t know if my career would be the same without those men. Just so fortunate to have great technicians teaching me and the understanding of football, but more importantly really good men who actually care about me as a person to the things to make sure I’m feeling good on and off the field.”

In 2020, the Packers led the NFL in scoring with a superb line featuring two All-Pros (Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley) and a Pro Bowler (Elgton Jenkins). In 2021, Stenavich was given the added title of run-game coordinator. He had to navigate around a series of challenges. Linsley left in free agency, Bakhtiari missed the first 16 games and Jenkins missed nine. Plus, rookie center Josh Myers missed 11 games and Billy Turner missed four. Moreover, the leaders in snaps were rookie Royce Newman and first-time starter Jon Runyan. The Packers still finished 10th in points. Notably, they led the NFL in third-and-1 success and generally gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers quality protection. He was named the NFL’s best position coach by The 33rd Team.

“I think he’s been outstanding,” LaFleur said. “He’s got such a great rapport with those guys in the room. Certainly, you never quite know when it’s a guy’s first opportunity. We are lucky to have a guy of his caliber. He loves what he does and he does such a great job for us, from coordinating the run game and getting our guys to go out there and perform on a consistent basis. When you have so much turnover in that room and you don’t get that continuity with the same five going out there, that is a big-time challenge. It’s a credit to our players but also a credit to him and (assistant line coach Luke) Butkus to allow our offense to still be able to function at a high level and get production.”

Stenavich is from Marshfield, Wis. At Michigan, he was a two-time all-Big Ten offensive tackle in 2004 and 2005. He went undrafted and got a shot with the Packers, ending the 2006 season on their practice squad and competing in training camp in 2007.

“It’s awesome,” being with the Packers, Stenavich said during training camp. “It’s something that I won’t take for granted because, growing up in Marshfield and then being a Packer fan my entire life, coming to games every once in a while as a kid, that’s just one thing you dream about. I remember as a kid always pretending a Packer player and being able to wear that ‘G’ and go out on the field and represent the Packers is something that is really special.”

Stenavich got into coaching at Michigan as a graduate assistant before moving on to coach the offensive lines as Northern Arizona (2014) and San Jose State (2015, 2016). From there, he was the 49ers’ assistant line coach in 2017 and 2018. That got him his shot with Green Bay.

“When I interviewed, I didn’t want to tell anybody because I didn’t want anybody to be disappointed,” he said after being hired. “When I got the job, everyone was pretty fired up. I got calls and texts and everything from all the people back at Marshfield and all over the state that I know. It was a pretty cool deal.”

Stenavich could be coordinating an offensive staff with a few new faces.

Tight ends coach Justin Outten could be on his way to Denver, as well, to be Hackett’s offensive coordinator. Neither Stenavich nor Outten would call the plays.

Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is in line to be new Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ offensive coordinator. Getsy would call the plays, which could put him on the fast track to a head job if he can turn young quarterback Justin Fields into a top-flight quarterback.

If that’s the way it all shakes out, that would leave only receivers coach Jason Vrable and running backs coach Ben Sirmans in their old posts. It would stand to reason that Vrable would have a larger voice in the passing game and Sirmans a bigger say in the running game.

Luke Butkus was Stenavich’s assistant the past three seasons and could be promoted to offensive line coach.

Having Stenavich run the offense after running the run game this past season will add a key piece of stability. Still, it will take away what he did best – coach the offensive line. It was through Stenavich’s training that Green Bay was able to succeed despite lining up with eight different combinations up front. Including playoffs, eight linemen played at least 350 offensive snaps. He had two rookie starters to open the season and leaned on undrafted Yosh Nijman to start eight games at left tackle.

Perhaps it will be Butkus – the nephew of the legendary Dick Butkus – who will be tasked with keeping that train moving.

“I think the beginning of the year, they really set the standard for what it means to be a great player, great person and great teammate in the offensive line room,” Runyan said of Stenavich and Butkus. “And off of that, we’ve got guys like Billy, Lucas, David, those veterans who set that standard and they make sure that everybody’s held up to it.

“Throughout the week, Coach Steno, Coach Butkus, they give us so much information and it’s really easy. It’s just kind of like conversation back and forth. They make it so simple and it’s so easy to understand so that we go out there, we take everything they tell us from the film room onto the field and it’s just really easy to follow. It’s really awesome to have both of those guys. They’re just doing their job at such a high level, it makes it a lot easier for us. There’s no second-guessing when we’re out there on the field.”

At practice, Stenavich would split his unit into two groups and entrust Butkus to handle half the group.

“He’s a tremendous resource. I lean on him very heavily,” Stenavich said in October. “It’s nice to have a coach that works with you with as much experience as him. He’s been coaching longer than I have and a guy that you can rely on to handle situations. When certain things come up, you can pass things off to him and he’ll handle it. You can have him coach a certain group and I’ll go coach a different group. Just a guy you can trust that does a great job. He’s been a tremendous resource and we’re very lucky to have him.”

Related Story