Packers Promote Taylor, Add Bortles to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad on Thursday and made the addition of quarterback Blake Bortles official.

Bortles, who spent the offseason with the team but was released before the start of training camp, was signed to the practice squad. With Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert on the COVID list, Jordan Love was the only other quarterback under contract.

“Blake’s got a great foundation with what we have implemented,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been in our building, he knows how to get us full operational, so he was by far the logical choice to bring back here.”

Taylor is replacing Kylin Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week at Arizona.

At the University of Memphis, Taylor emerged as a star with 546 rushing yards as a freshman, 866 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. He entered his senior season as one of the better running back prospects for the 2020 draft. However, he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in the 2019 opener. He had surgery, which allowed him to return to action, but he needed another round of surgery after the Scouting Combine. That surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson, a specialist based in Green Bay.

So, Taylor went undrafted and spent his rookie season on Green Bay’s injured reserve. This summer, in the battle to be the No. 3 back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, he lost out to the seventh-round rookie Hill.

“He’s one of the hardest-working guys I’ve been around since I’ve been playing football. He really is,” Dillon said. “I don’t like to blow smoke just to say it but he is really one of the hardest-working guys, genuinely. It’s really cool to see him have the opportunity and I’m really excited for him. If there’s anybody that’s put in the work to have an opportunity like that, it’s him. Super-excited for him. It’s a journey from getting hurt at Memphis to being on practice squad to being elevated. That’s awesome. I’m super-excited for him.”

The Packers have 49 players on the roster, meaning there’s room for four additions. Receiver Davante Adams, who was back with the team on Thursday after a bout with COVID, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has missed the last five games and remains on injured reserve, and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, seem in line to take three of those spots.