Rodgers on Instagram Post, Panchakarma, Gutekunst (But Not Future)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers covered a lot of ground during a 41-minute appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. He talked about a 12-day cleanse called panchakarma and a viral photo from a “Monday Night Gratitude” Instagram post. He also talked about the turning point in his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst and his profound affection for actress Shailene Woodley.

What he did not talk about was if he’d be playing football for the Packers in 2022.

“Let me just put this disclaimer out right away for the few people watching that are tuning in just for a specific, maybe news or decision,” Rodgers said right off the bat. “There will be no news today, no decision on my future.”

When the season ended, Rodgers said he wouldn’t dilly-dally on making that decision – a huge one not only for himself but the short- and long-term future of the organization. That remains the case, he said. Even he seems eager to put the decision on his future into the past, though there’s still ample time for the team to make all the big decisions in time for the start of the league-year on March 16.

“I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me, it’s best for the team, it’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us,” Rodgers said.

For the past 12 days, Rodgers had been doing an ancient cleanse called panchakarma, which dates more than 3,000 years to ancient civilizations in India. The five main phases of panchakarma are therapeutic vomiting, purgation, enema therapy, nasal cleansing and detoxication of the blood. It concludes with an aftercare phase called paschata karma. As odd as those therapies might sound, they are still widely used in India and are becoming more mainstream.

“I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you’re eating a specific diet and you’re going through these treatments every day, and you’re not really doing anything else,” Rodgers said. “You just kind of turn everything else off, you’re not working out, you’re not straining or anything. It’s kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away the mental stress and then spiritual part allows you to enjoy the meditations a little bit more. So, when I come out, my first thought is just intense gratitude for the people in my life.”

That gratitude showed up on Instagram, with Rodgers posting a number of photos and penning a lengthy thank you to those who are a big part of his life. The last of those photos fueled plenty of speculation about his future. Taken before the game at Kansas City, which Rodgers missed due to COVID, the photo featured two of his closest friends. On the left was receiver Randall Cobb. On the right was receiver Davante Adams. In between was a space where Rodgers would have stood.

Was that the hint that Rodgers had decided not to return to Green Bay?

Not at all.

“When I got that photo from Randall and Davante, it brought tears to my eyes because that’s my guys standing before the game,” Rodgers said. “Randall’s always on my right, Tae’s on my left and I embrace with both of them after the anthem. It’s a part of the pregame ritual but also a statement about friendship and love and the connection that we have collectively and individually in our own friendships. They held an open spot for me and that got me, man. And that’s one of my favorite photos from the year, it really is, because it just shows the love and how special each of those moments are. That’s one of my all-time favorite photos, and the thought that went into doing that was deeply moving to me.”

A lot of Rodgers’ Instagram post was dedicated to Woodley. At NFL Honors following Rodgers’ MVP season of 2020, he mentioned they were engaged. Reportedly, their engagement is off, but it certainly didn’t seem that way.

“I was telling Shai, been with you for two seasons, won two MVPs, that’s not a coincidence. And I mean that,” Rodgers said. “When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus. It changes the perspective because you’re able to not look at work as a refuge. How much more fun can I have at work now that the stress of personal life stuff is out of there? How much more enjoyment can I get out of work? What areas can I focus on to enjoy more? …

“When you have a partner like that, it just makes life so much more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting. I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life. When you meet your person, life just changes and you can’t possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet.”

Life changed at the workplace, too. Even though the 2020 season resulted in Rodgers’ third MVP and a second consecutive trip to the NFC Championship Game, he had become so disillusioned by the Brian Gutekunst-led front office that he contemplated forcing his way out of Green Bay or retiring.

Finally, just before the start of training camp, Rodgers decided to play another season for the Packers. Early in camp, Rodgers and Gutekunst had a “very honest conversation” on the practice field.

It changed everything.

“That was meaningful to me,” Rodgers said. “The best analogy is, that was the me and Brett Favre shaking hands onstage at the NFL Honors [in 2013]. I felt like a lot of people – and Brett would probably say the same thing – it was kind of a catalyst to get Brett back in the fold. ‘Let’s get him back in the fold. He’s going in the Packers Hall of Fame in 2015, he’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Let’s make sure he’s back a part of the Green Bay Packers family.’

“And that’s what that conversation was with Brian and I. I feel like that was kind of a first step toward having real, free-flowing conversation and friendship.”

The Packers are hoping that connection – not to mention the sustained success of three consecutive 13-win seasons and back-to-back MVPs – will convince Rodgers to return not just for 2022 but for the long haul.

“There’s conversations to be had and a few more things to contemplate but it won’t be long,” Rodgers said. “I’m not going to hold anybody hostage in this; I’m not going to do that. Obviously, I want to feel certain about it and, when I do, I’ll make a decision and we’ll just move on and move forward.”