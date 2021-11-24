Packers-Rams Injury Report: Adams Limited by Ankle

Meanwhile, it's one loss after another at outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers can’t catch a break at outside linebacker.

With Za’Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus, Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey on injured reserve, the Packers placed Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The latest absence makes the status of Rashan Gary even more important headed into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. With Gary inactive because of his hyperextended elbow, the Packers had only four full-time outside linebackers available for Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. Preston Smith played 53 of 70 snaps, Tipa Galeai played 36, Garvin played 34 and La’Darius Hamilton played zero. Oren Burks, who is an inside linebacker by trade, chipped in 18 snaps.

Gary was listed as limited participation on Wednesday, which was a walk-through so participation rates were estimates.

Star receiver Davante Adams also would have been limited participation. He was on the injury report last week with a shoulder; now, it’s an ankle.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice because of his toe injury – a fracture, not COVID toe.

Those injuries – especially to Rodgers – could mean limited on-field work this week for two of the top players in the NFL. Last week, Rodgers only practiced on Friday.

“We have adjusted a little bit on Friday,” Rodgers said. “Friday is red zone usually. We just extend it a little bit of the walk-through to have some more first- and second- and third-down plays that I can walk through, but that’s the beauty of communication. Throughout the week last week, I was circling plays on the play sheet that I might want at least a walk-through rep of once we got later in the week. We do walk-throughs every day, and so I’m obviously taking all of those. If I’m able to practice, I’ll definitely make sure we can hit some of those first-, second- and third-down plays on Friday when it’s just the red zone. Obviously, Matt (LaFleur) and Hack (Nathaniel Hackett) are very accommodating to that.”

Cornerback Kevin King did not practice. Running back Aaron Jones, receiver Allen Lazard and Gary, all of whom were out last week, were limited participation.

Jones, who suffered a knee injury vs. Seattle, took some handoffs and ran a few deep routes during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), CB Kevin King (hip/knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (ankle), OLB Rashan Gary (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Full: DT Tyler Lancaster (thumb).

Rams Injury Report

