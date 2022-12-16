Packers-Rams Injury Report: Top Linemen Did Not Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers probably will be without their top offensive lineman and the Los Angeles Rams might be without the NFL’s top defensive lineman when the teams collide on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

For the Packers, coach Matt LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari would be a “longshot” to be back following his appendectomy from 13 days ago. Bakhtiari and his sidekick, left guard Elgton Jenkins, were the only players who didn’t practice on Thursday. Jenkins presumably will be fine; he hasn’t participated in the first practice of the week since Week 7.

For the Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t practice due to the ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two games.

Asked if he was assuming Donald would be out again, LaFleur responded: “I’m assuming otherwise. I think a primetime game … we’d be fools not to prepare for a guy like that. He is a guy that absolutely, 100 percent impacts the game. Generational player, first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the best to ever play the game. So, I think you always have to have a plan for him. I think the challenge of going against him over the last couple of years, he definitely takes some plays that you’d like to have in the game plan and it just wipes them out because you can’t protect or maybe at the point of attack in some of the runs.”

Coming off their bye, the Packers had nine players on their injury report but only Bakhtiari, Jenkins and running back Aaron Jones (limited; ankle) had any limitations. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was full participation, a first since suffering a broken thumb in London in Week 5.

“The week off was really beneficial for the thumb,” Rodgers said. “Also hard to not be able to play any golf in the sun but I gave that up for the betterment of my thumb. Ribs, we’ll see. I’m sure I’ll probably have some sort of protection there.”

Packers-Rams Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Limited: RB Aaron Jones (ankle).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (hand), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), OLB Kingsley Enagbare (knee), S Rudy Ford (wrist), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb/rib), S Darnell Savage (foot).

Rams

DNP: C Brian Allen (knee), DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), DB David Long (groin), QB John Wolford (neck).

Limited: ILB Ernest Jones (wrist), OLB Terrell Lewis (back), DB Robert Rochell (wrist).

