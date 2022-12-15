Packers-Rams Second-Cheapest Ticket on NFL Week 15 Schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What do you get when you have two losing teams playing on a Monday night in what’s expected to be bitter cold?

Inexpensive tickets.

Tickets for Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) and Green Bay Packers (5-9) at Lambeau Field – a marquee game a couple months ago – are the second-cheapest on the Week 15 schedule, according to data from SI Tickets.

The average price for available tickets is $175.79. Only Falcons-Chargers is less expensive.

Standing-room-only tickets are available for only $35. Want to get closer to the action? Tickets in Section 131 – that’s by the Packers’ tunnel – start at $51. Want really good tickets? Section 120 is at midfield and behind the Green Bay bench. Tickets for those spots range from $109 to $372 (Row 3).

If you’re going, bundle up, as the first significant cold snap descends on the region. The forecast for Monday night, according to Accuweather, is 8 degrees and wind gusts to 15 mph. That scenario would create a wind chill of minus-9.

Or, save the money and wish yourself a Merry Christmas by getting tickets to the Dec. 25 game at the Miami Dolphins. Midfield tickets behind the Green Bay bench start at $536.

With the Packers holding on for dear life in the playoff race following their bye, ticket prices for playoff reservations have crashed. The average Super Bowl reservation is $107, down about 88 percent from the Week 1 price of $869.

Before beating the Bears a couple weeks ago, lower-level end-zone reservations were $33 for the divisional round, $61 for the conference championship and $89 for the Super Bowl. With the victory over Chicago keeping playoff hopes alive, those prices are $15, $31 and $101, respectively.