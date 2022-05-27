Packers Rank Near Top of Series of NFL Power Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Questions abound over the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Where there is no question is their standing as Super Bowl contenders.

That’s made clear with a look at some recent NFL power rankings, where the Packers are no worse than sixth.

Let’s dive into them.

The Packers are No. 3 at Sports Illustrated. Wrote Conor Orr: “It wasn’t hard to fall in love with Green Bay’s draft. The Packers solidified their defense and gave Aaron Rodgers receiving talent to play with, all while maintaining a sensible grasp on their board. The run on first-round wide receivers happened early, which allowed the Packers to hang back and net a combination of Georgia defenders that will make the team less singularly reliant on stellar linebacking play and a little bit beefier against the run. They remain the runaway favorite to own the NFC North and cruise into the playoffs as a possible No. 1 seed.”

Green Bay checked in at No. 4 at Sporting News. Wrote Vinnie Iyer: “The Aaron Rodgers drama ended just in time for the Davante Adams mystery to begin. They found their high second-round replacement for Rodgers' go-to guy in rookie Christian Watson. Not making headlines is a healthier offensive line and a defense that got more dangerous with youthful juice in the front seven. The Packers remain right there as NFC heavyweights under Matt LaFleur.”

They are No. 5 at ESPN.com. Under the heading of “Player who benefited most from the draft,” Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky wrote: “If anyone on the Packers' interior defensive line was going to face double-teams, it was Clark. If the second of the Packers' two first-round picks, DT Devonte Wyatt (No. 28 overall), warrants some attention, it could free up Clark more often. The Packers are clearly trying to build a championship defense, and having more players around standouts like Clark can only help.”

The Packers are fifth in Peter King’s Football Morning in America. King began his explanation with the issues at receiver before shifting gears. “They have Aaron Rodgers, coming off two straight MVP seasons. They have a very good running game. They have what should be a top-three NFL defense by Dec. 1, when first-round front-seven players Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt should be consistent producers. They have a top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, back from an injury-plagued 2021 season. That gives the Packers probably the best chance of any NFC team to win home-field for the third straight year. Green Bay would be higher if I trusted them to actually use that top seed to storm into the second Super Bowl of Rodgers’ career, but especially without Adams, I’m dubious.”

The Packers rank sixth at NFL.com. Wrote Dan Hanzus: “Packers melodrama is a renewable resource. Green Bay traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders in March, then chose to pass on drafting a wide receiver on Day 1 despite owning two first-round picks. Cue the inevitable Aaron Rodgers appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where the mercurial quarterback said Adams' departure was "a little surprising" and that he had hoped by returning he'd influence Adams to stay in Green Bay, as well. Anyway, GM Brian Gutekunst did trade up to land North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick on Friday. Watson, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers headline a decidedly meh receiver room in Green Bay. Odell Beckham, show yourself.”

The Packers are sixth at Pro Football Focus and atop the “Could Be Their Year” section. Wrote Sam Monson: “Sure, when the Packers have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they are perennial contenders, but they have had problems against the best teams deep in the playoffs, and that was with the best receiver in the game (Davante Adams) in the lineup. This offseason, the Packers lost Adams and replaced him with Sammy Watkins and a pair of rookies — Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who were the seventh and 19th receivers selected, respectively. To the Packers’ credit, their defense may be better than it's been in years, and they are getting players such as David Bakhtiari back, but that receiving corps could be a terminal problem.”