Patrick Taylor: Servant, Husband, Running Back

Photo courtesy Patrick Taylor

Patrick Taylor and his fiancée, Lauren, were married on Sunday, June 26, in Memphis. They met at a Bible study in 2018 while Patrick played on Memphis’ football team and Lauren on Memphis’ soccer team. Speaking before the big day, Taylor said:

“I’m trying to make sure everything’s A-OK with the lady, making sure everything’s squared away with wedding planning and making sure that I attend to her needs and making sure she’s not stressed out for the big day. ‘OK, baby, I’ll handle this for you.’ That’s really what I’ve been doing.”

Taylor has taken up golf. His goals for now are humble.

“I like to say that I’ll be able to play social golf. I am trying to shoot under 100 right now. I’m not a great golf player. As soon as you say you’ve got it figured out, then you go on the golf course and play awful. …

“I swing my sand wedge pretty well. Of course, I can hit the driver pretty well. I can hit the driver about 300 when I hit it well. I’m trying to make sure my golf game is right for when we play in charity events or I play some of my teammates, like Mason Crosby, so, when I go out there, I’m not looking completely new to the game.”

Taylor suffered a Lisfranc foot injury during the 2019 opener against Mississippi. He was given two surgical options, one that would sideline him for the rest of his senior season but have him ready for the 2020 NFL Draft, or one that would keep him out for six to eight weeks. Taylor chose the latter in hopes of rejoining his talented team for the end of the season. While he did return to the lineup, a second surgery was required and he went undrafted.

“If I had to go back and do it again, I would definitely do it the same way. I don’t regret any decision that I made to come back and play. I love this game so much. At the time, I was a 20-year-old athlete with aspirations of playing in the NFL. My first game, going out with an injury. ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ You tell a kid who’s 20 years old, ‘You’re going to have to have a surgery and you’re going to be out six to eight months. Or, you can have this other surgery and you can possibly come back this season.’ I’m going to take that deal nine times out of 10.

“Us athletes, we like to think that we’re superheroes and we’re on top of the world. ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ This is a gladiator sport. I feel like me going through what I went through in 2019 definitely set me up for where I am today with me about to get married to my fiancée that I met at Memphis.

“Who’s to say if I play and stay healthy that senior year, maybe I don’t go to a team as prestigious as Green Bay, falling into a great position, playing for Coach (Matt) LaFleur, playing for (running backs) Coach (Ben) Sirmans, being able to build that relationship with Gutey [GM Brian Gutekunst], having him have the confidence in me and my play to allow me to be on NFI [nonfootball injury list] for a whole year rehabbing and then come back the next year and have an opportunity to make the team. I would definitely do it over again. Yeah, it sucked, but I’m grateful for where I am.”

With the Packers, Taylor is part of the talented and fun-loving running back room headed by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

“We have a funny room. Everybody has their own personality. They’re all great guys. B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson, those guys are great, too. Kylin is a great guy. Everybody is able to bring to the table something completely different. All those guys can play ball at a very high level. We definitely have a great running back room. I’m really excited to be able to go out there and compete with these guys come training camp.”