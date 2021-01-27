Packers Re-Sign Hanson, Other Practice Squad Members

With standout veteran Corey Linsley headed to free agency, Jake Hanson could go from the practice squad as a rookie to contending for a starting job in 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Center Jake Hanson, one of the Green Bay Packers’ three sixth-round picks, was re-signed on Tuesday as the team finished retaining most of this year’s practice squad.

Hanson, who started 49 games in four seasons at Oregon, failed to make the team’s opening roster and landed on the practice squad. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13.

With standout veteran Corey Linsley headed to free agency, Hanson could go from the practice squad as a rookie to contending for a starting job in 2021.

It's a situation he’s been in before.

“When I came in at Oregon, we had a veteran center (Matt Hegarty),” Hanson said upon being drafted. “He was a grad transfer from Notre Dame, so, obviously, came in knowing that he was going to be the starting guy. I knew that I needed to take advantage of that situation and learn as much as I could from him in that redshirt year. And then after that season was over, the position was up for grabs and I had already been running with the twos during practice, so it was pretty much my position to lose at that point. I just had to keep showing the progress that I had been the year before to secure that job.”

The Packers also announced the signing of receivers Reggie Begelton and Juwann Winfree, center Jake Hanson, defensive lineman Delontae Scott, cornerback KeiVarae Russell and kicker JJ Molson. Those are in addition to a batch of signings on Monday.

As was the case with Hanson, Scott – who transitioned from college edge rusher to NFL defensive lineman – ended the season on injured reserve.

With Molson and Mason Crosby, the Packers have two kickers on the roster. They also have two punters, with Ryan Winslow re-signed on Monday to potentially challenge incumbent JK Scott.

Only three members of the season-ending practice squad remain unsigned: defensive tackle Brian Price, sixth-year receiver Seth Roberts and 14th-year cornerback Tramon Williams. A source on Monday said Price is not in the team’s plans.