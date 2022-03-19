Packers Re-Sign Rasul Douglas
GREEN BAY, Wis. – How do you make up for what could be a depleted offense?
Play better defense.
Using some of the money saved by trading away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers have re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas, according to a source. That gives the Packers a potentially elite cornerback trio of Jaire Alexander, Douglas and Eric Stokes.
Douglas changed the story of his NFL career with a sensational two-thirds of a season, and he has cashed in in a big way. According to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $21 million with a chance to get to $25.5 million. According to ESPN.com Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, he will get $7 million in Year 1.
It was a wild and crazy week of free agency for Douglas. Before the negotiating window opened on Monday, hopes were high that Douglas would be re-signed. A day later, in the wake of the De’Vondre Campbell re-signing and the team tapped out on cap space, a source said the Packers seemed to have lost interest. When the Packers traded Adams, the door reopened for Douglas to return. By Friday, it seemed far more likely than not that he would be back.
On the topsy-turvy scale, it was a week that mirrored Douglas’ 2021 season.
Douglas went unsigned after 14 games (11 starts) in Carolina in 2020 and, having failed to make the rosters in Las Vegas and Houston during training camp in 2021, he signed to Arizona’s practice squad. His career was admittedly going nowhere when the Packers – needing cornerback help after Alexander’s shoulder injury – signed him on Oct. 6.
About an hour after the Packers lost out on former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, the Packers announced the signing of Douglas and he made his practice debut. Eleven days after that, he replaced Isaac Yiadom at cornerback in Chicago.
Douglas wound up with five interceptions to rank among the league leaders. Four of them were huge. His end-zone interception saved a victory at Arizona. His pick-sixes helped power home victories over Los Angeles and Chicago. And his late interception thwarted Cleveland’s potential game-winning drive on Christmas.
“Blessed. Blessed. Blessed, man,” Douglas said after the Arizona game. “You’re in a crazy mental state being in the league five years, never been on a practice squad before. And then one day, you’re just on a practice squad, you feel like you’re working for nothing, and then you get a call and you’re somewhere else, and you’re playing. So, I’m just thankful.”
Sports Info Solutions charged Douglas with a 45.3 percent completion rate and 5.3 yards per attempt. Among starting corners, those marks ranked fifth in the league. Pro Football Focus had him ranked third in opponent passer rating (49.6). And if that’s not enough, he contributed four tackles on special teams.
“What a great story,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the Arizona game. “How special is this game? Guy’s on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing.”
After the season, Douglas said he “of course” wanted to return to the Packers and that it would only take “a little bit more” money to get it done. It’s not quite a little. Having played less than a full season, he pocketed about $661,000 while in Green Bay. His annual average of the new contract is 10.6 times that much.
“We’d love to have Rasul back,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “He’s been in this league for a little while and had some success, but what he did for us this year, specifically when we had some injuries to Jaire and stuff, it just really solidified our football team, especially on defense moving forward. Obviously, the big plays that he had – the big, splash plays – but he did stuff for us on teams, he did stuff in the run game that maybe don’t make the headlines. We’d love to have Rasul back.”
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Traded: WR Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL by trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round picks.
Also:
From Driver to Jennings to Nelson to Adams to .... who?
Packers will miss Rodgers-Adams chemistry
Replacing Adams through NFL Draft
Somehow, Packers win without Adams
How can the Packers replace Adams?
With money to spend, Rasul Douglas reportedly will re-sign
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Re-Signed: CB Rasul Douglas
The Packers brought back cornerback Rasul Douglas, giving the Packers a potentially superb cornerback trio of Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.
Signed: P Pat O'Donnell
One day after Packer Central learned Corey Bojorquez would not be asked back at punter, they signed veteran Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. Looking at the season-long numbers, it was not a positive move.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury. Smith momentarily returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal worth $35 million; a lot of money but not even close to the four-year, $66 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2019. Ultimately, Smith did not sign and remains a free agent.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Pay cut: WR Randall Cobb
With a huge cap number given his age and productivity, veteran receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers.
Restructured: S Adrian Amos
The Packers took out the credit card again with a restructure for safety Adrian Amos. As it stands, his cap number is lower with the team in 2022 then it will be when he's a free agent in 2023.