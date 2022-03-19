Packers Re-Sign Rasul Douglas

The Green Bay Packers have retained big-play cornerback Rasul Douglas, giving the team perhaps the best cornerback trio in the NFL.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How do you make up for what could be a depleted offense?

Play better defense.

Using some of the money saved by trading away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers have re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas, according to a source. That gives the Packers a potentially elite cornerback trio of Jaire Alexander, Douglas and Eric Stokes.

Douglas changed the story of his NFL career with a sensational two-thirds of a season, and he has cashed in in a big way. According to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $21 million with a chance to get to $25.5 million. According to ESPN.com Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, he will get $7 million in Year 1.

It was a wild and crazy week of free agency for Douglas. Before the negotiating window opened on Monday, hopes were high that Douglas would be re-signed. A day later, in the wake of the De’Vondre Campbell re-signing and the team tapped out on cap space, a source said the Packers seemed to have lost interest. When the Packers traded Adams, the door reopened for Douglas to return. By Friday, it seemed far more likely than not that he would be back.

On the topsy-turvy scale, it was a week that mirrored Douglas’ 2021 season.

Douglas went unsigned after 14 games (11 starts) in Carolina in 2020 and, having failed to make the rosters in Las Vegas and Houston during training camp in 2021, he signed to Arizona’s practice squad. His career was admittedly going nowhere when the Packers – needing cornerback help after Alexander’s shoulder injury – signed him on Oct. 6.

About an hour after the Packers lost out on former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, the Packers announced the signing of Douglas and he made his practice debut. Eleven days after that, he replaced Isaac Yiadom at cornerback in Chicago.

Douglas wound up with five interceptions to rank among the league leaders. Four of them were huge. His end-zone interception saved a victory at Arizona. His pick-sixes helped power home victories over Los Angeles and Chicago. And his late interception thwarted Cleveland’s potential game-winning drive on Christmas.

“Blessed. Blessed. Blessed, man,” Douglas said after the Arizona game. “You’re in a crazy mental state being in the league five years, never been on a practice squad before. And then one day, you’re just on a practice squad, you feel like you’re working for nothing, and then you get a call and you’re somewhere else, and you’re playing. So, I’m just thankful.”

Sports Info Solutions charged Douglas with a 45.3 percent completion rate and 5.3 yards per attempt. Among starting corners, those marks ranked fifth in the league. Pro Football Focus had him ranked third in opponent passer rating (49.6). And if that’s not enough, he contributed four tackles on special teams.

“What a great story,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the Arizona game. “How special is this game? Guy’s on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing.”

After the season, Douglas said he “of course” wanted to return to the Packers and that it would only take “a little bit more” money to get it done. It’s not quite a little. Having played less than a full season, he pocketed about $661,000 while in Green Bay. His annual average of the new contract is 10.6 times that much.

“We’d love to have Rasul back,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “He’s been in this league for a little while and had some success, but what he did for us this year, specifically when we had some injuries to Jaire and stuff, it just really solidified our football team, especially on defense moving forward. Obviously, the big plays that he had – the big, splash plays – but he did stuff for us on teams, he did stuff in the run game that maybe don’t make the headlines. We’d love to have Rasul back.”