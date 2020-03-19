Packers Re-Sign Redmond

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are bringing back versatile defensive back and special-teams player Will Redmond, according to ESPN.

Redmond, a third-round pick by San Francisco in 2016, moved from cornerback to safety in 2019. He had 30 tackles in 271 snaps, giving him a tackle rate of one tackle for every 9.03 snaps, which was the best on the safety corps. He played more than 50 snaps in three consecutive games in October but was phased out of the secondary rotation with just five defensive snaps in the first seven regular-season games. His six missed tackles – more than Adrian Amos despite playing 765 fewer snaps – were a big reason why. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed 5-of-7 passing for 58 yards with one touchdown and one pass defensed. He tied Oren Burks for the team lead with nine special-teams tackles.

“Will did some really good things,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said before the Week 6 game against Detroit. “He’s a guy that had some plays, wanted one back against Philly, and he really responded well. He's been dialed in. Dallas had hurt a lot of people on the option play – it’s something we invested a lot of time in – and he couldn’t have played it any better. It was good to see him make a play. You see a guy's confidence grow. Whatever his role is going to be, he’ll be ready.”

He played last year for the league-minimum $570,000. Under terms of the new CBA, the league minimum for a fifth-year player in 2020 soars to $910,000.

Redmond is the second player re-signed by the Packers, with Green Bay keeping veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis on Wednesday night. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (Chargers), linebacker Blake Martinez (Giants), linebacker B.J. Goodson (Browns) and outside Kyler Fackrell (Giants) have signed elsewhere.

That leaves only eight unsigned free agents. Two of them are in the secondary with Tramon Williams and Ibraheim Campbell.

Offensive line: Jason Spriggs, Jared Veldheer.

Backfield: Danny Vitale, Tyler Ervin.

Receiver: Geronimo Allison, Ryan Grant

Defensive backfield: Tramon Williams, Ibraheim Campbell.

NFL FREE AGENCY

Free agency in the NFC North

Clear winner in NFL free agency? Defenders

After signings, a new seven-round mock draft

Packers retain “Big Dog” Lewis

Who’s left on Packers Central’s Top 60 free agents?

In linebacker swap, Goodson joins Browns

Ice-cold receiver market through first two days

Bulaga says goodbye … and so does Martinez

Brady in Tampa Bay means Rodgers vs. Brady III

Packers keep Lazard, Sullivan other EFRAs

Bulaga gets $10 million per season from Chargers

Martinez gets $10 million per season from Giants

Fackrell gets opportunity with Giants

Hello, Rick Wagner; goodbye, Bryan Bulaga

Hello, Christian Kirksey; goodbye, Blake Martinez

It’s a big step back at right tackle

Source: No extension forthcoming for Clark

Graham gets $8 million per season from Bears (really!)

Financial breakdowns on Kirksey, Wagner