Packers Re-Sign Run-Stopping DT Lancaster

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay have re-signed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, who has started 31 games with 13 starts the past two seasons.

Lancaster wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, which made him an unrestricted free agent. The team was able to bring him back at a fraction of the $2.133 minimum tender. A source would not talk about the terms, but the minimum salary for a fourth-year player is $990,000.

As a steady role player, Lancaster has been a find as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018. After recording 30 tackles and the only 1.5 sacks of his career in 16 games (10 starts) in 2019, Lancaster had 23 tackles in 15 games (three starts) in 2020. He had no sacks, quarterback hits or tackles for losses.

Of 101 interior linemen to play at least 140 snaps vs. the run, he tied for 69th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. He’s been trending the wrong way after finishing second as a rookie and 22nd in 2019. With 22 tackles in 352 snaps, he averaged one tackle for every 16.0 snaps. His five stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run) led the team’s defensive linemen. Of 115 interior linemen with at least 140 pass rushes, he was a woeful 111th in PFF’s pass-rushing metric.

The numbers notwithstanding, he’s tough to move and loves the dirty work. His average tackle was 1.8 yards downfield, the best mark of his career, according to Sports Info Solutions

Defensive line remains a big need for the Packers. Kenny Clark will be back to anchor the unit, Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke remain on the roster, and Lancaster will be back for a fourth season. However, underachieving former third-round pick Montravius Adams signed with New England in free agency, and veterans Damon Harrison and Billy Winn remain unsigned.

RELATED: PACKERS TAKE DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IN PACKER CENTRAL MOCK