Packers Receiver Tries New Position in Wake of Jaire Alexander’s Departure
Who needs Travis Hunter? Apparently the Green Bay Packer had Travis Hunter at home all along.
Ok, perhaps that’s several steps too far, but by far the most interesting thing that happened at the first day of the Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp was the sight of wide receiver Bo Melton taking reps at cornerback.
To be sure, Melton did not only take reps at corner, moving around for some time with the offense as well, while also chipping in on special teams.
Melton, for now at least, is a three-phase player, but looks to be attempting to maximize his opportunities in the wake of a roster crunch at receiver.
With two new high draft choices, and all of the top six receivers from a year ago still under contract, making the team at receiver is going to be tough.
Melton is not completely unfamiliar to the position. He did play cornerback in college, and his brother Max could give him some tips as a former second round pick.
Melton did not waste anytime at making an impact. To be fair, this was not a padded practice, nor was it full speed, but Melton did make a “tackle” on Tucker Kraft during one of the team periods in today’s practice.
Is this a permanent switch, or something to toy with during the offseason?
“It’s funny. We’ve talked about this for a couple of years, just his skillset and how versatile he is.” Gutekunst said.
“You watch him on (special) teams and you’re like, ‘Wow, he can probably do some of that,’ and I think it was one of those things, the coaching staff had kicked it around a little bit too. I think it’s just something we’re going to look at and see if it’s a possibility. There are very few guys who have done it in our league, there have been a few, and when a guy’s able to do that, it certainly helps your football team. Bo is everything we want in a football player out there as far as his ability as a receiver, certainly on (special) teams. If he’s able to add to his arsenal, that makes him really, really valuable to us.”
Of course, that is not all that Gutekunst talked about today. Melton’s position move comes in the wake of the team deciding to release Jaire Alexander yesterday, ending an offseason of speculation about his future with the team.
Gutekunst echoed the sentiments of Mark Murphy, stating injuries were a major factor in the decision to release Alexander, and that was why the team was not willing to gamble on him staying healthy for 2025.
“We’ve done that the past few years, and it has not really worked out for us.” Gutekunst said.
Alexander’s release does leave some questions about the depth in the cornerback room.
Yes, the Packers did give a significant free agent contract to Nate Hobbs in the offseason. In theory, he does take the spot once held by Alexander, and has been the starting boundary cornerback in any of the practices open to the media this offseason.
Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine will return, and both started for the team for most of last year.
2024 second round pick Jonathan Bullard has been rotating between safety and slot corner, but is technically an extra body in the cornerback room, and he saw plenty of snaps there as a rookie.
The depth of the position is a concern. Alexander was one of four cornerbacks on the roster who had game experience at the position. That number is now down to three.
The holdovers Kamal Hadden and Kalen King both did not see any game action of any significance on defense a season ago.
Moreover, King is nursing a forearm injury that held him out of practice while he was in a cast on the sideline.
The Packers are now a rolled ankle away from having to throw some untested young players to the wolves in a league that continues to churn out one quality receiver after another.
That’s just on the back of the depth chart.
The front of the depth chart is also a concern, which could lead to some speculation the Packers may need to add another veteran to the position group.
Depending on who you ask that is.
Gutekunst was bold, if not boastful in talking about his cornerback room in the wake of Alexander’s release.
The Packers perceived starting trio of Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and Carrington Valentine have 91 starts between them in their NFL careers.
That’s nothing to sneeze at.
To Gutekunst, he not only sees them as available, but capable.
“No, I feel really good, really good. Obviously the three guys combined have about 95 starts under their belt.” Gutekunst said
“I feel really good about that. We’ve got some young guys I’m really interested to see compete for those kind of final roster spots, but no, I’m excited about where that group is. The three guys have proven their ability in this league. I like their makeup, their toughness, their ability to play, their versatility. So I’m excited about that group.”
Gutekunst’s excitement is admirable, but this is a gamble the Packers are taking. They face a gauntlet of quarterbacks this season, and they struggled at times a season ago.
If Gutekunst is wrong about his defensive backs, that could sink Green Bay’s season.
Jaire Alexander Financial Implications
With Alexander’s release, the Packers did free up some salary cap space, but not as much as they could have had they designated him as a post-June 1 cut.
According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the Packers are applying Alexander’s $10 million pro-rated bonus to this year’s cap.
While Gutekunst mentioned other transactions, Silverstein also reported there will be no extensions announced today, which means players like offensive tackle Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, or Quay Walker will have to wait.