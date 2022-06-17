Packers Shake Up Quarterback Depth Chart by Releasing Benkert

Last year's No. 3 quarterback, Kurt Benkert, was released by the Green Bay Packers on Friday. He got his first career snaps last season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have a new third-string quarterback this season.

On Friday afternoon, they announced the release of Kurt Benkert, who worked behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love last year.

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Benkert spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. After the 2021 draft, Benkert and Chad Kelly were invited to the Packers’ rookie camp as tryout candidates at quarterback. Benkert won the audition and spent all of the season on the practice squad.

With Love on the COVID list for a late-season game against the Chicago Bears, Benkert was elevated to the gameday roster. It was his first real game in 1,445 days.

“Preseason here is unlike preseason in a lot of other places, so you get that home atmosphere and a sellout crowd,” Benkert said the Friday before the game. “But Sunday Night Football against the Bears, one of the oldest traditions in football, pretty cool way to come out.”

At the urging of Rodgers, Benkert closed out the game by taking a couple knees. Afterward, Benkert was thrilled to post a photo of his wet and stained knee.

“I didn’t think it would take this long,” he said of suiting up for a regular-season game. “In 2019, I got injured in preseason so was out that entire year. That was the only year that I was in Atlanta that Matt Ryan missed any games at all. So, there was that, and then obviously Matt Schaub had been there for a while. So, just kind of what the role was. Never know, man. Just always got to stay ready, though.”

Benkert has a strong arm but is mistake-prone. In 48 preseason passing attempts last summer, he completed 68.8 percent of his passes (good) but tossed two interceptions and lost one fumble (bad).

Off the field, he is known for his passion for gaming.

For now, Danny Etling is the team’s third quarterback. The team will keep three – likely Rodgers and Love on the roster and one more on the practice squad. Etling, who will turn 28 before training camp, went undrafted out of LSU in 2018. As a rookie with New England, he had an 86-yard touchdown run. The next summer, they moved him to receiver.

“I didn’t know much about him up until the time I came back,” quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said at the start of OTAs. “He’s been here. I like him. He’s an athletic guy. He has talent. I’m not sure why he hasn’t been able to stick anywhere, but I think he’s intelligent, he works at it, he likes it. He’s been good to work with.”

The transaction leaves the Packers with an opening on their 90-man roster.