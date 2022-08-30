Packers Release Receiver Juwann Winfree

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released receiver Juwann Winfree on Tuesday morning, a source said in confirming a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move was part of the team's cuts to establish a 53-man roster.

While not as vociferous as his support for Jake Kumerow in 2020, Winfree had a supporter in Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m a big fan of J.W.,” Rodgers told the Packers TV Network during Thursday’s game at Kansas City.

That didn’t matter, though. Rodgers and Winfree had a moment on the ninth play of training camp. When Rodgers heard the call from his helmet speaker, then turned to his receivers.

“Who’s the ‘X’?”

“I said, ‘Me,’” Winfree said, “and he gave me that smile and said, ‘Let’s go.’ Right there, that was all the confidence I needed.”

With pressure in his face, Rodgers fired a deep ball to Winfree. Matched against second-year cornerback Eric Stokes, Winfree got a step on him and made a superb catch along the right sideline.

“Just to have him back there is everything,” Winfree said. “Not everybody can make that throw. It was only where I could get it. I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun camp earning that trust and showing him I can be that guy. That’s all I want to do is help this team, show this team that I can be accountable, show the head coach and show ‘12’ that I can be accountable.”

A sixth-round pick by Denver in 2019, Winfree caught the first eight passes of his career last season, including four at Arizona to help upset the undefeated Cardinals.

With Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown no longer on the team, he had a golden opportunity entering training camp.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me,’” Rodgers said. “I think he definitely is going to put himself in a position to have an impact.”

Instead, if the Packers keep a seventh receiver, it could be rookie Samori Toure. A star at Montana who transferred to Nebraska for his final season, Toure was the 258th player drafted and the last of 28 receivers selected. Among the drafted rookies, Toure was second with nine receptions and fourth with 125 receiving yards. He caught six passes against the Chiefs on Thursday.

“I feel like this is probably going to be hardest part – the hours from right now until tomorrow,” Toure said after practice on Monday. “You can do a lot to distract yourself but it is what it is. It’s part of the game. It’s what comes with it.”