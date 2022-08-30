Packers Release Running Back Tyler Goodson

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have released explosive running back Tyler Goodson, one of their most impressive undrafted free agents, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In three preseason games, Goodson led the Packers with 107 rushing yards. His eight receptions were one off the team lead. He had a 24-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard reception on his resume.

It’s a calculated gamble for the Packers. Was that spinning touchdown run against the Chiefs on Thursday, in particular, enough to get Goodson onto some other team’s 53-man roster via waivers? Or did he not showing anything that he didn’t show as a three-year playmaker at Iowa, where he rushed for 2,551 yards and caught 70 passes?

“Yes, sir, for the most part, I think I had a pretty good performance,” Goodson said this week of his preseason. “I just wanted to go in and get as much momentum and boost up my confidence so I could be more comfortable and play a lot faster. Obviously, there’s some things I can go out there and work on and improve on, but I thought I played pretty good.”

With 4.42 speed in the 40 and a history of pass-catching prowess, it was a surprise Goodson was not among the 22 running backs drafted in April. He felt like he was better than some of those players, and his strong preseason and camp only amplified that belief. With a lack of bulk, he struggled in pass protection, not unlike many rookies. Plus, he muffed a kickoff return against the Chiefs.

“Preseason was a stepping stone for me,” he said. “I’ve got to keep the momentum going and keep preparing like I’ve been preparing. Hopefully everything goes the way I want it to and I make this team.”

Tuesday was a nerve-wracking day for Goodson and everybody else on the roster bubble. Now comes the next wait. Will he be joining a new team or will he return on Green Bay’s practice squad? He’ll get that answer on Wednesday.

“Got to take it day by day and be where your feet are and just prepare the way you’ve been preparing,” he said. “We’re still technically in a camp mode so we’re going to stay in that mind-set, and that’s prepare for any situation that’s thrown my way and make sure I’m doing what I need to do so it looks good for the coaching staff.”

Goodson had been battling incumbent Patrick Taylor to be the No. 3 back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Last year’s No. 3 to start the season, Kylin Hill, will open the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. He can hit the practice field after Week 4.

Goodson has always loved football. In fact, as a kid, he slept with a football. His youth team in Suwanee, Ga., was coached by longtime NFL defensive lineman and assistant coach Brentson Buckner.

“I want the ball,” Goodson told The Daily Iowan, as opposed to his brother, a linebacker at Mercer.