SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265
Search

Packers Release Two as Bradley Returns

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released undrafted rookie offensive tackle Travis Bruffy and recently added receiver Travis Fulgham on Wednesday.

Neither were on the practice field on Wednesday but long snapper Hunter Bradley was, having been activated off the COVID-19 list. The team needed to make one move to get Bradley back on the field. The second roster space was created because outside linebacker Greg Roberts also was taken off the COVID-19 list. Roberts, however, was placed on the physically unable to perform list. He still counts on the 80-man roster.

Roberts, an undrafted free agent in 2019 and the son of former NFL offensive lineman Greg Roberts Sr., has barely practiced in his 15-plus months with the team. He didn’t participate in OTAs, minicamp or training camp last summer due to core-muscle surgery. The Packers activated him from PUP late in the season to get him three weeks of practice time before shutting him down.

A 26-game starter at Baylor, the Packers made a relatively large investment in him by giving him $72,000 in guarantees.

Fulgham’s stay in Green Bay lasted barely a week, having been claimed off waivers from Detroit on Aug. 10. A sixth-round pick by the Lions last year, he played in three games but didn’t catch any passes. He caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards (17.2 average) and nine touchdowns as a senior at Old Dominion.

Bruffy was a star on and off the field at Texas Tech. He was a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman – and served two high-profile internships. He went undrafted in April and the Packers gave him a $7,000 signing bonus.

“I’m a Green Bay Packer so, obviously, it wasn’t disappointing at all,” Bruffy said in June. “I watched every pick being made but, at the end, I have a home. I’m trying to make that home last as long as possible because there’s not a better organization out there. To think I was disappointed that I didn’t get picked, I think that’s crazy. I’m so fortunate, I’m so privileged to be in this position.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 3

Our quick-hitting wrap-up to the day at Ray Nitschke Field includes practice video, the play of the day and much more.

Bill Huber

Burks, MVS Eager to Deliver After Injuries

While they continued to play, injuries ruined the seasons of Oren Burks and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Bill Huber

Turner on Social Justice: ‘I’m Never Going to Give Up Hope’

“Obviously, the end goal is to eliminate all of these foul and tragic things that happen on a regular basis in this country. But it’s been 600 years and it seems like we’ve made no strides forward.”

Bill Huber

Montravius Adams Carted Off Following Injury

However, according to ESPN.com, Montravius Adams' toe injury might not be anything serious.

Bill Huber

Jack of all Trades: Can Turner Be Master of Two?

Settled into one spot for the first time in his career, Billy Turner started all 16 games at right guard last season. Now, Turner could start at right guard, right tackle or nowhere at all.

Bill Huber

Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 2

Here is practice video, the injury report, plays of the day and more from Monday, the second practice of Green Bay Packers training camp.

Bill Huber

Irvin Swervin’ Into Expanded Role

It’s not every day a player on his fourth team and nearing his 27th birthday suddenly emerges as a legitimate playmaker.

Bill Huber

Good or Bad, It’s ‘Back to Work’ for Boyle

Tim Boyle, whose hold on the No. 2 job quarterback job for the Packers was put in doubt when the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round, is off to a strong start to camp.

Bill Huber

Wake-up Call Replaces Clark’s ZZZs with $$$

Some wake-up calls are better than others. Take Kenny Clark’s on Friday night, for instance.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Eight Who Impressed During Practice 1 of Packers Training Camp

Looking beyond the team's premier players, here are eight Green Bay Packers who might have helped their chances on Saturday.

Bill Huber