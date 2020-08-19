Packers Release Two as Bradley Returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released undrafted rookie offensive tackle Travis Bruffy and recently added receiver Travis Fulgham on Wednesday.

Neither were on the practice field on Wednesday but long snapper Hunter Bradley was, having been activated off the COVID-19 list. The team needed to make one move to get Bradley back on the field. The second roster space was created because outside linebacker Greg Roberts also was taken off the COVID-19 list. Roberts, however, was placed on the physically unable to perform list. He still counts on the 80-man roster.

Roberts, an undrafted free agent in 2019 and the son of former NFL offensive lineman Greg Roberts Sr., has barely practiced in his 15-plus months with the team. He didn’t participate in OTAs, minicamp or training camp last summer due to core-muscle surgery. The Packers activated him from PUP late in the season to get him three weeks of practice time before shutting him down.

A 26-game starter at Baylor, the Packers made a relatively large investment in him by giving him $72,000 in guarantees.

Fulgham’s stay in Green Bay lasted barely a week, having been claimed off waivers from Detroit on Aug. 10. A sixth-round pick by the Lions last year, he played in three games but didn’t catch any passes. He caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards (17.2 average) and nine touchdowns as a senior at Old Dominion.

Bruffy was a star on and off the field at Texas Tech. He was a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman – and served two high-profile internships. He went undrafted in April and the Packers gave him a $7,000 signing bonus.

“I’m a Green Bay Packer so, obviously, it wasn’t disappointing at all,” Bruffy said in June. “I watched every pick being made but, at the end, I have a home. I’m trying to make that home last as long as possible because there’s not a better organization out there. To think I was disappointed that I didn’t get picked, I think that’s crazy. I’m so fortunate, I’m so privileged to be in this position.”