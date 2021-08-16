Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Packers Release Two on Road to 85

With the release of Ryan Winslow, JK Scott is set to be the Green Bay Packers' punter for a fourth consecutive season.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have to trim their 90-man roster to 85 by 3 p.m. Tuesday. They tip-toed in that direction on Monday by releasing offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and punter Ryan Winslow. Neither player was on the practice field.

In reality, the Packers might have to make four moves to get to 85. With Jordan Love’s ailing throwing shoulder and Aaron Rodgers being held out of the preseason games, the Packers probably will sign a quarterback following Tuesday’s tryouts.

Winslow and incumbent JK Scott each punted three times during Saturday’s preseason game. Winslow had a 49.0-yard average but a net of just 25.7 due to returns of 43 yards by Desmond King and 20 yards by Tremon Smith. It wasn’t all Winslow’s fault but Scott, with a 47.3-yard average and 40.3-yard net average, appears poised to be Green Bay’s punter for a fourth consecutive season.

“No. 1, we had a couple poor protections on our wing where we got beat and it definitely affected the punt location, where we were kicking the ball almost in the middle of the field. That always sets you up for failure,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice. “There was a lot of lane-integrity issues. They’ve just got to know their leverages. If you’re on the right side, you’re trying to keep the ball on your left, and there were too many times where guys didn’t execute their responsibilities and it leaves you vulnerable.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16534149
Play
News

Two Packers Defenders Crack NFL Network’s Top 100

All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander made the Top 100 list for the first time, checking in at No. 41.

USATSI_16567039
Play
News

Coachspeak: Hill at Top of Mountain in No. 3 Back Battle

The Green Bay Packers' offensive assistant coaches spoke on Sunday. Here's what they had to say about Kylin Hill, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Marcedes Lewis and more.

USATSI_16553257
Play
News

Packers Will Rotate Guards To Find Right Combination

After a terrible night running the football in the preseason opener against Houston, the Packers will go with a different guard tandem against the New York Jets.

With that, the big special teams battles appears to be over. Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley, a pair of inconsistent 2018 draft picks, have won their battles against Winslow and Joe Fortunato, respectively. Kicker JJ Molson remains on the roster, even though 36-year-old Mason Crosby almost certainly will remain the team’s kicker.

Dietzen, from nearby Black Creek, went undrafted out of Wisconsin. He retired following the 2018 season but returned for 2020. He finished his career with 39 starts at right guard, left guard and left tackle. He spent most of training camp at guard but did not play in the preseason game.

Roster cuts are scheduled for the next three Tuesdays: to 85 this week, 80 next week and the big cut to 53 on Aug. 31. The 16-man practice squad can be formed on Sept. 1.

USATSI_16517257
News

Packers Release Two on Road to 85

USATSI_16565612
News

With Love Injured, Packers Will Work Out QBs on Tuesday

USATSI_16565412
News

Rodgers Tells Peter King He’s Focused on ‘Special Opportunity’

Packers_TE_Coach_Justin_Outten_on_Motiva-611a6c9709ef525a5219ab66_1_Aug_16_2021_13_50_46_poster
News

Sternberger May Sit Precariously on Roster Bubble

USATSI_16534149
News

Two Packers Defenders Crack NFL Network’s Top 100

USATSI_16567039
News

Coachspeak: Hill at Top of Mountain in No. 3 Back Battle

USATSI_16553257
News

Packers Will Rotate Guards To Find Right Combination

Packers_QB_Coach_Luke_Getsy_on_Jordan_Lo-6119a919c398f967360d85b7_1_Aug_15_2021_23_56_26_poster
Injuries

Shoulder Injury ‘Potentially’ Could Sideline Love For Next Game

Love_Plays_First_Game_Since_2020_Senior_-6118979b09ef525a5219a976_1_Aug_15_2021_4_30_17_poster
News

Love Finally Makes Packers Debut