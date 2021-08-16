Packers Release Two on Road to 85

With the release of Ryan Winslow, JK Scott is set to be the Green Bay Packers' punter for a fourth consecutive season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have to trim their 90-man roster to 85 by 3 p.m. Tuesday. They tip-toed in that direction on Monday by releasing offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and punter Ryan Winslow. Neither player was on the practice field.

In reality, the Packers might have to make four moves to get to 85. With Jordan Love’s ailing throwing shoulder and Aaron Rodgers being held out of the preseason games, the Packers probably will sign a quarterback following Tuesday’s tryouts.

Winslow and incumbent JK Scott each punted three times during Saturday’s preseason game. Winslow had a 49.0-yard average but a net of just 25.7 due to returns of 43 yards by Desmond King and 20 yards by Tremon Smith. It wasn’t all Winslow’s fault but Scott, with a 47.3-yard average and 40.3-yard net average, appears poised to be Green Bay’s punter for a fourth consecutive season.

“No. 1, we had a couple poor protections on our wing where we got beat and it definitely affected the punt location, where we were kicking the ball almost in the middle of the field. That always sets you up for failure,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice. “There was a lot of lane-integrity issues. They’ve just got to know their leverages. If you’re on the right side, you’re trying to keep the ball on your left, and there were too many times where guys didn’t execute their responsibilities and it leaves you vulnerable.”

With that, the big special teams battles appears to be over. Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley, a pair of inconsistent 2018 draft picks, have won their battles against Winslow and Joe Fortunato, respectively. Kicker JJ Molson remains on the roster, even though 36-year-old Mason Crosby almost certainly will remain the team’s kicker.

Dietzen, from nearby Black Creek, went undrafted out of Wisconsin. He retired following the 2018 season but returned for 2020. He finished his career with 39 starts at right guard, left guard and left tackle. He spent most of training camp at guard but did not play in the preseason game.

Roster cuts are scheduled for the next three Tuesdays: to 85 this week, 80 next week and the big cut to 53 on Aug. 31. The 16-man practice squad can be formed on Sept. 1.