Packers’ Remaining Free Agents Could Provide Key Depth

Gutekunst made a splash in free agency this week by signing veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a one-year contract. Other than the start of the 2019 season, when he was suspended, Reed has started all but one game the past five seasons. He’s not a great run defender and he’s not a great pass rusher but he’s a three-down player capable of devouring a large quantity of snaps.

With that, the Packers have a starting trio of Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, Reed and veteran Dean Lowry. TJ Slaton, who showed some promise in about 15 snaps per game as a rookie fifth-round pick, could provide some high-quality depth should he take a step forward in Year 2. The only other player under contract is Jack Heflin, who made the team but hardly played as an undrafted rookie last year.

The Packers could use one more player on the defensive line. They could go younger and cheaper (and perhaps better) than Lancaster with a draft pick. With seven selections in the first four rounds, they should be in position to draft a quality prospect. If not, they could circle back after the draft to Lancaster, who’s generally delivered strong run defense in his first four seasons.