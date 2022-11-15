Packers Report Card: Grades From Victory Over Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur arrived for his postgame news conference on Sunday wearing something different.

“Man, it’s been a long time to stand up here and have a smile,” LaFleur said following a 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a five-game losing streak. “Super-proud of our guys. It’s been too long to have that feeling to go into the locker room and see the just sheer joy. It’s something that’s going to stick with me for a long time.”

What wasn’t to like, especially from the perspective of an offense-minded coach? The running game blasted away for more than 200 yards. Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers played like a four-time MVP quarterback. The offensive line did its job. Rookie receiver Christian Watson made a series of splash plays.

They needed overtime to get there, but the Packers scored 31 points to snap a nine-game streak of scoring less than 30. Other than a 16-game streak spanning the 2017 and 2018 seasons – Rodgers missed a bunch of those games with a broken collarbone – it was their longest such streak since 2005.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect game and certainly we made our fair share of mistakes in every phase,” LaFleur said on Monday. But there were a lot of great things, as well, and I think that’s important, especially with everything our guys have gone through to make sure that we show them the things that they did at a high level.”

Here is this week’s Packers report card.