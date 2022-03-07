Here We Go Again: Free Agency Rumor Miller, Err, Mill

With the potential release of Za'Darius Smith, the Green Bay Packers could use an upgrade at outside linebacker. Von Miller leads all active players in sacks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s a tradition unlike any other.

No, not the Masters. Rather, it’s the agent for any and every available big-name free agent mentioning the Green Bay Packers among potential suitors for his client.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers “have shown interest” in free-agent outside linebacker Von Miller.

“Miller could make as much as $20 million annually with a lower-end deal for the eight-time Pro Bowl selection coming in between $16-18 million,” Wilson wrote.

Of course, the Packers are grappling with major salary-cap challenges. They’re about $26 million over the cap, a figure that doesn’t include All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who is expected to be given the franchise tag by Tuesday’s deadline, or the presumptive restricted free-agent tender coming for receiver Allen Lazard. Nor does that figure include the potential re-signing of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell or cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Miller, who will turn 33 on March 26, had 9.5 sacks last season – 4.5 in seven games with Denver to start the season and 5.0 in eight games after being acquired by the Rams for second- and third-round picks in the upcoming draft.

After a six-year playoff hiatus, he was superb in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl. In four postseason games, he recorded four sacks, six tackles for losses and one forced fumble.

Among active players, Miller ranks No. 1 with 115.5 sacks, No. 3 with 154 tackles for losses and No. 3 with 27 forced fumbles.

To be sure, the Packers will need to improve their outside linebacker corps this offseason. While the Packers would love to extend Preston Smith to lessen his $19.72 million cap charge, the team is expected to release two-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Releasing Za’Darius Smith, who missed almost all of last season with a back injury, would save $15.28 million against the cap.

“He’s a rock-solid player,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Preston Smith at the Scouting Combine. “He’s very unique with his versatility, which is obviously something you guys know we like quite a bit, and we’d certainly like to keep Preston around.”

Veteran Whitney Mercilus also will be a free agent, and the young duo of Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai didn’t provide enough support behind Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. So, yes, adding Miller would be a huge upgrade. But, unless he’s willing to play for $2.0 million (instead of $20 million) and unlimited cheese curds, that move seems unlikely.