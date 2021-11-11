Packers Rolling with ‘Element of Unknown’ at Quarterback

Will Aaron Rodgers be cleared for Sunday? And even if he is, will he be 100 percent physically after 10 days away from the team?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The belief is that Aaron Rodgers will be the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback on Sunday against Seattle.

Expectation isn’t certainty, though. With the reigning MVP quarterback recuperating from COVID-19, there’s no guarantee that he will play – or play well – against the Seahawks.

“It adds an element of unknown there,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “But Jordan’s preparing like he’s the starter and we’ll get them both ready to play.”

First, Rodgers has to gain medical clearance before he can return to the team on Saturday. That includes being asymptomatic and having his return approved by a physician. In theory, Rodgers could do those things but not be 100 percent from a stamina perspective.

A mandatory three-day physical ramp-up period, which can begin before Saturday, will help determine Rodgers' level of fitness.

Once LaFleur has all that information, he might have to decide if a, say, 70 percent Rodgers is better than a 100 percent Jordan Love. Will Rodgers have the ability to get out of the pocket and out of harm's way? And will he have the stamina necessary to win a game in the fourth quarter if that's what it comes down to?

“I don’t know how it’ll impact Aaron or the quarterback position – it’s much different movements – but I definitely was a little bit more taxed in the game than I usually would be,” said receiver Davante Adams, who returned last week after missing a game with COVID.

“It kind of felt like Week 1 all over again. Wasn’t anything crazy, and I don’t think it was the COVID that did it. It was more so me stationary, not moving around for 10 days, which doesn’t seem crazy, but when you’re moving every day and getting the conditioning that we get as wideouts, you definitely notice a difference.”

With Rodgers still isolated from the team, his preparation is being done virtually, whether it’s through Zoom or watching film on iPad on his own. Like many players, he has played without practicing before. In 2018, after sustaining a knee injury vs. Chicago in Week 1, he started vs. Minnesota and Washington without practicing. But he at least was present to go through the plan.

Nonetheless, that preparation is “going great,” LaFleur said, thought it’s obviously no substitute for in-person conversation and the actual running of the game plan on the practice field.

“Communication’s been there. He’s been in every meeting. He’s been engaged. So, it’s just he’s not with his guys out on the field,” LaFleur said. “That’s the dynamic that you never know. But we’re fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a ton of ball, so we’re pretty confident that, provided he checks out well, he can go out there and play at a high level.”

Assuming he’s cleared, Rodgers will take part in the Saturday walk-through. But he will have not had a rep at anything close to full speed since Nov. 1, the Monday practice before he tested positive on Wednesday. That will have been almost two weeks. Offsetting that, at least partially, will be the uncountable number of reps he’s had with Adams, Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and so on during their time together.

“We’ve built up years and years of camaraderie at this point,” Adams said. “I don’t think we’ll lose it over the course of 10 days, so I’m not too worried about that. It’ll obviously be a little different. We can’t control who’s in there at quarterback right now, just be ready to play for whoever’s going to be slinging it.”

