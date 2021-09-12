Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2021 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints at 3:25 p.m. today in Jacksonville, Fla. Follow along all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2021 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints at 3:25 p.m. today in Jacksonville, Fla. Follow along all day for updates as the Packers begin their quest for the Super Bowl.

Cobb: ‘Man, It Feels Good To Be a Packer’

That was the headline from Cobb’s piece for The Players’ Tribune.

Cobb’s story starts with the 2019 offseason, following the “demoralizing” sting that he was no longer wanted by the Packers and with a quiet phone at the start of free agency. His wife, Aiyda, played the Lil Wayne song “Let It All Work Out.” For Cobb, the song stood as a reminder. “Don’t let life get you down too bad. Stay patient. Let it all work out,” Cobb wrote.

Fast forward to late July, when he was traded to Green Bay just minutes before taking his pre-training camp conditioning test in Houston.

So now I’m rushing home to pack a bag. I’m hugging Caspian and Cade, my two boys, goodbye. I’m getting in the car with Aiyda, and she’s about to take me to the airport. But right before we back out of the driveway….. she puts on that Wayne song.

And that’s when it hits me.

Sitting there in the car, me and my wife — and I’m seriously on my way to Packers training camp. I’m on my way home. It’s crazy!!! We just sit there for a minute, letting that song play. And then we look at each other….. and we both start crying. It’s like these tears of joy, these tears of understanding. Let it all work out.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Cobb will play this season. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard figure to be the main three receivers. Cobb is the true slot receiver the Packers haven’t had since he departed a few years ago, but the other receivers are capable of playing in the slot and the team used a third-round pick on Amari Rodgers.

Click here for the full story.

Weather Update

It’s actually not horrible in Jacksonville. With a couple hours until kickoff, it was 84 with 56 percent humidity. That meant a “feels-like temperature” of 88. Earlier in the week, the “feels-like temperature” was hovering around 100.

Nonetheless, on a sunny Sunday, the Saints wisely are wearing their white uniforms – meaning Green Bay will be wearing its home green.

How to Watch

TV: FOX – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (field reporters). As its Game of the Week, the game will be broadcast to much of the nation.

Entering Year 20, the Buck-Aikman tandem is second in longevity among NFL broadcasting teams to the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden.

Stream: On fuboTV,

Sirius: 138 (GB), 83 (NO) | XM: 380 (GB), 225 (NO) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 822 (NO)

The Line

The Packers remain 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel, with a total of 49.5 points.