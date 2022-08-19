Packers-Saints Preview: Big Roster Battles

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Friday’s preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints almost seems like an afterthought after two days of joint practices.

Those practices were telling in terms of the early-season direction of the Packers. While the defense looks like it’s going to be as good as advertised, the offense, predictably given the state of the offensive line and receiver corps, looks to be a work in progress.

However, the second preseason game will be a huge one in determining the outcome of the some of the depth chart and roster battles. Spots and roles remain up for grabs at almost every position group.

“I thought it was two really good days of work,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Thursday. “I thought the atmosphere was great. Having the amount of fans we had out there, I think, is really helpful for both teams. And then I just think the controlled environment against another opponent is really, really good for our players. So, I think we got a lot out of it and it’ll (be) good to see these guys let it loose on Friday.”

The one position group without a battle is quarterback. Aaron Rodgers will spend another Friday watching Jordan Love and Danny Etling operate the offense.

“I’ve been really pleased with Jordan,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “It’s his command in the huddle, his command with the groups he’s in. He’s taken charge. You really see him taking the next step, so that’s been impressive. He just looks much more confident in the pocket. You can tell he’s understanding everything. Instead of just, ‘What’s my job?’ now he’s thinking about what the defense is doing. He’s doing a really good job. It’s fun to see him have success on those long passes but I’m fired up for him.”

Here is a look at the other 10 position groups.