Packers-Saints Thursday Injury Report: Clark Returns to Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the team in full pads on Thursday, Kenny Clark returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers, a potential huge lift to the defense headed into Sunday night’s showdown at the New Orleans Saints.

Clark injured a groin late in the first half of the Week 1 game at Minnesota and missed last week’s game against Detroit. While Green Bay won both games, and played well defensively in large chunks of both matchups, the Packers enter this week ranked just 30th with 5.19 yards allowed per carry.

Getting Clark back in the lineup would obviously help, especially against New Orleans. The Saints haven’t run the ball well, ranking No. 25 with 97.0 yards per game and No. 27 with 3.66 yards allowed per carry. However, they have a premier running back in Alvin Kamara, a quality No. 2 in Latavius Murray and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, anchored by center Erik McCoy.

Receiver Davante Adams, who missed most of the second half against Detroit with a tight hamstring, didn’t practice again. The “gamer” in Adams wanted to come back in the game but, in retrospect, he said on Wednesday that the right decision was made to keep him out of a 42-21 romp.

Adams will be given every opportunity to get himself ready to play.

“There’s some specific plays that are maybe a little bit newer than others, and you don’t quite get the timing that you’re going to get in the game,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice on what Adams would miss by not practicing. “So, you never want that. At the same time, when you have a guy of his caliber, you want to find a way to get him to the grass on Sunday.”

Punter JK Scott did not practice due to personal reasons. Whatever the reasons, the Packers must have anticipated them, as they worked out two punters. Tight end Josiah Deguara, who missed last week’s game, took a step backward in going from limited participation to not practicing.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), P JK Scott (personal).

Limited: DT Kenny Clark (groin), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin).

Full: DT Montravius Adams (toe), CB Jaire Alexander (hand), C Corey Linsley (thumb), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Saints Injury Report

DNP: DT Malcom Brown (foot), LB Chase Hansen (hip), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin), WR Michael Thomas (ankle).

Limited: LT Terron Armstead (groin), DE Marcus Davenport (elbow).