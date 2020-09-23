SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers-Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Adams, Clark Didn’t Practice

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Defensive tackle Kenny Clark and receiver Davante Adams did not practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Adams, who missed most of the second half of Sunday’s victory over Detroit, said it’s “too early to tell” if he’d be available for this week’s primetime showdown at the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said after practice. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see. It’ll probably be a decision that’s made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot. Obviously, I don’t think we’re there just yet, but we’re making great strides on the way there.”

Not surprisingly, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would welcome Adams on Sunday even if he doesn’t practice this week. This is their seventh season together and they have countless hundreds of practice reps together.

“I don’t think it’s problematic at all,” Rodgers said. “I think if he doesn’t practice, I would feel completely comfortable if he wakes up Sunday morning and says, ‘I’m going to play.’ I think we all feel great about it. He’s in the meetings, so the mental part is not anything you worry about. It’s physically is he going to be ready to go and feel good and confident? But if he does by Sunday, shoot, I want him out there and I don’t care if he practices at all.”

Center Corey Linsley, who didn’t finish Sunday’s game because of an injured thumb on his snapping hand, was back at practice.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea of what they can do,” coach Matt LaFleur said of his key players on the injury report. “If we can get them to gameday, then they’ll play.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (groin).

Limited: DT Montravius Adams (toe), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (hand), C Corey Linsley (thumb), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Saints Injury Report

DNP: DE Marcus Daenport (elbow), LB Chase Hansen (hip), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin), WR Michael Thomas (ankle).

Limited: LT Terron Armstead (groin), DT Malcom Brown (foot).

Note: The Saints did not practice on Wednesday; the injury report is an approximation.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Days to Kickoff: 4 Items from Inside the Saints

Let’s get to know the foe with Kyle T. Mosley of SI.com’s Saints News Network.

Bill Huber

Packers Place Taylor on IR

Green Bay has two openings on its 53-man roster, though one presumably will go to John Lovett.

Bill Huber

How to Watch: Packers at Saints

The Green Bay Packers (2-0) will face the New Orleans Saints (1-1) in a big NFC game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers at Saints Keys to Game

Can Drew Brees still deliver? Can either team stop the running backs? Can the Packers block Cameron Jordan?

Bill Huber

‘Premier Corner’ King Pitches Shutout

After intercepting five passes in 2018, Kevin King is off to a strong start in 2019. The timing is right, with King in his final season of his four-year rookie contract.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Rockets Into MVP Race

The Green Bay Packers are rolling and the sportsbooks are taking notice.

Bill Huber

Dropped Passes a Rare Blemish on Offensive Juggernaut

The Green Bay Packers rank No. 1 in the NFL in points, yards and other key categories but they've left "a lot of yards left out on the field" due to drops.

Bill Huber

LaFleur Optimistic About Adams’ Availability vs. Saints

“If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Bill Huber

‘Special’ Jones Delivers Another Money Performance

Run, catch or block, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones dominated the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Gary, Sullivan Lead Defensive Revival

Rashan Gary's pressure led to Chandon Sullivan's pick-six as Green Bay's defense helped pave the way for a 42-21 victory over Detroit.

Bill Huber