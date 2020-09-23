Packers-Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Adams, Clark Didn’t Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Defensive tackle Kenny Clark and receiver Davante Adams did not practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Adams, who missed most of the second half of Sunday’s victory over Detroit, said it’s “too early to tell” if he’d be available for this week’s primetime showdown at the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said after practice. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see. It’ll probably be a decision that’s made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot. Obviously, I don’t think we’re there just yet, but we’re making great strides on the way there.”

Not surprisingly, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would welcome Adams on Sunday even if he doesn’t practice this week. This is their seventh season together and they have countless hundreds of practice reps together.

“I don’t think it’s problematic at all,” Rodgers said. “I think if he doesn’t practice, I would feel completely comfortable if he wakes up Sunday morning and says, ‘I’m going to play.’ I think we all feel great about it. He’s in the meetings, so the mental part is not anything you worry about. It’s physically is he going to be ready to go and feel good and confident? But if he does by Sunday, shoot, I want him out there and I don’t care if he practices at all.”

Center Corey Linsley, who didn’t finish Sunday’s game because of an injured thumb on his snapping hand, was back at practice.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea of what they can do,” coach Matt LaFleur said of his key players on the injury report. “If we can get them to gameday, then they’ll play.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (groin).

Limited: DT Montravius Adams (toe), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (hand), C Corey Linsley (thumb), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Saints Injury Report

DNP: DE Marcus Daenport (elbow), LB Chase Hansen (hip), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin), WR Michael Thomas (ankle).

Limited: LT Terron Armstead (groin), DT Malcom Brown (foot).

Note: The Saints did not practice on Wednesday; the injury report is an approximation.