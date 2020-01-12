Packers-Seahawks Inactives: Clark, Bulaga Will Play

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Right tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Kenny Clark are active for the Green Bay Packers for tonight’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Both players were questionable, with Clark dealing with a back problem all week and Bulaga being added to the injury report due to illness at about 1 p.m.

With only 52 players on the roster, Green Bay had only six inactives: receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams (illness), cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, cornerback Josh Jackson (illness), fullback Danny Vitale (illness) and offensive tackle John Leglue.

Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and offensive tackle Alex Light, who were questionable due to illness, are active.

For Seattle, its key inactives are defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck) and left guard Mike Iupati (neck). Left tackle Duane Brown, less than three weeks removed from knee surgery, is active, as is top reserve offensive lineman George Fant.

Bulaga’s availability is key as the Packers try to contend with Seattle’s best defensive lineman, Jadeveon Clowney. Bulaga and left tackle David Bakhtiari rounded into form down the stretch.

“I think it’s confidence, 100 percent. I think there was a couple maybe dents in the confidence a little bit, and once those got fixed and sanded out, I think they’ve been locked in,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I think Bryan was maybe had a little bit of a finger issue, and he was a little bit worried about punching maybe one of those games. Both those guys time to time were banged up this year, but I think it’s confidence. When they feel confident, they’re tough to get around. Sometimes it takes a tougher performance to get kind of relocked in, and I think that’s what happened for both of them kind of following those games. Went up against Chicago, obviously great pass rushers, and Minnesota – great pass rushers – and really held their own, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. Great confidence.”

