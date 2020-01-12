PackersMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers-Seahawks Inactives: Clark, Bulaga Will Play

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Right tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Kenny Clark are active for the Green Bay Packers for tonight’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Both players were questionable, with Clark dealing with a back problem all week and Bulaga being added to the injury report due to illness at about 1 p.m.

With only 52 players on the roster, Green Bay had only six inactives: receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams (illness), cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, cornerback Josh Jackson (illness), fullback Danny Vitale (illness) and offensive tackle John Leglue.

Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and offensive tackle Alex Light, who were questionable due to illness, are active.

For Seattle, its key inactives are defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck) and left guard Mike Iupati (neck). Left tackle Duane Brown, less than three weeks removed from knee surgery, is active, as is top reserve offensive lineman George Fant.

Bulaga’s availability is key as the Packers try to contend with Seattle’s best defensive lineman, Jadeveon Clowney. Bulaga and left tackle David Bakhtiari rounded into form down the stretch.

“I think it’s confidence, 100 percent. I think there was a couple maybe dents in the confidence a little bit, and once those got fixed and sanded out, I think they’ve been locked in,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I think Bryan was maybe had a little bit of a finger issue, and he was a little bit worried about punching maybe one of those games. Both those guys time to time were banged up this year, but I think it’s confidence. When they feel confident, they’re tough to get around. Sometimes it takes a tougher performance to get kind of relocked in, and I think that’s what happened for both of them kind of following those games. Went up against Chicago, obviously great pass rushers, and Minnesota – great pass rushers – and really held their own, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. Great confidence.”

More Packers-Seahawks

Five keys to the game

The man behind Aaron Jones’ monster season

Inside the Seahawks: Lynch, Wilson, LBs and fumbles

Overwhelming edge in experience

‘Worst 13-3 team in the world’

MMQB Game Picks

Green Bay Wins Ugly

Friday’s injury report: Clark questionable

How do you stop Russell Wilson?

Rodgers thinks of Super Bowl ‘every day’

Rodgers, Jones, Wilson are red-zone stars

Metcalf poses king-sized problem

For coaches, it’ll be an age-old battle

Happy anniversary, Matt LaFleur

Pick-six preview

Too close for comfort? Not for these teams

Dominant at home vs. dominant on the road

Matchups, matchups, more matchups

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers-Seahawks Keys to the Game

From Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones, to Seattle's stars big and small, these factors will determine which team will advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

by

Footballfan55

Inside the Seahawks: ‘Don’t Tell Marshawn’

The Seahawks' running game has been hammered by injuries, putting the ball in the hands of Russell Wilson. Plus, more on today's playoff opponent.

Bill Huber

Seahawks Have Overwhelming Advantage in Experience

The difference is evident with the coaches and their staffs

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Bulaga Added Just Hours Before Kickoff

Illness continues to be a concern as kickoff approaches for Sunday night's NFC playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks

Bill Huber

Meet the Man Behind Aaron Jones’ Monster Season

A Wausau-based trainer has played a key role in Aaron Jones answering his doubters.

Bill Huber

Watch: ‘We’re the Worst 13-3 Team in the World’

Hear from Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks

Bill Huber

With Size, Speed, Strength and DNA, Metcalf Poses King-Sized Problem

After dominating his playoff debut, Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will challenge the Green Bay Packers with a freakish skill-set

Bill Huber

Dreams of Second Super Bowl on Rodgers’ Mind ‘Every Day’

A wide range of quarterbacks have won one Super Bowl. A second Super Bowl ring for Aaron Rodgers would change everything.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Stopping Wilson Requires Right Mix of Aggression, Caution

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's mastery of the scramble drill is a concern for the Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber

Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Clark Returns to Practice

Four players were absent during the media portion of practice.

Bill Huber