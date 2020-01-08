Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Clark DNP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During the bye week, four of the Green Bay Packers’ five starting offensive linemen missed practice due to illness and injury. On Wednesday, the entire line was on the field but the defensive line was without its top performer.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back), who played a career-high 839 snaps, will be the name to keep an eye on this week as the Packers get ready for Sunday’s playoff game against Seattle.

Speaking before practice, coach Matt LaFleur spoke optimistically about the health of his football team.

Video: Matt LaFleur on Seattle's Wilson, Metcalf and Lynch

“I think we should be ready to roll,” he said. “That was a good week off for guys to recover and get back and kind of get your mind fresh and re-energized. We know we have a great opponent coming in here and a team that’s done really well on the road, so we’ve got to be at our best to beat them.”

Thursday will be a key day as the team works in pads.

In Sunday’s Wild Card game, Seattle beat Philadelphia 17-9 without left tackle Duane Brown and left guard Mike Iupati. Brown, who had knee surgery a couple weeks ago, was replaced by George Fant. Jamarco Jones replaced Iupati. Combined, Brown (170) and Iupati (129) have made 299 regular-season starts. Plus, center Justin Britt is on injured reserve and has been replaced by Joey Hunt, a sixth-round pick in 2016 who had started three games before this season.

“Everybody wishes they could keep everybody together,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during his conference call. “We were rocking along pretty good for a while, then just late in the year we got hammered a little bit. I think the offensive coaches – Mike Solari in particular – (have) done a marvelous job of allowing us to feel like we have continuity even though we’ve made changes. Jamarco Jones has done really well and George Fant has done really well coming in and playing for us. Joey Hunt has done a remarkable job of keeping us going; he’s so smart and has taken the leadership up there as far as communication and all that. Those guys have really come through for us, so we don’t feel like we’ve dropped off as much as it might appear. I really think it’s the work of the offensive line coaches that have done that for us.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: DT Kenny Clark (back), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist/veteran rest), RB Dexter Williams (illness), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Limited: TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), RG Billy Turner (ankle), FB Danny Vitale (knee).

Full: RT Bryan Bulaga (concussion), OLB Rashan Gary (shoulder), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder).

SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT

TBA.