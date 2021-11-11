Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Keke Returns

All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't practice but he was present for the start of Wednesday's practice.

GREEN BAY, Wis. After missing Sunday’s game at Kansas City with a concussion, defensive tackle Kingsley Keke was back on the practice field on Wednesday.

That’s a big deal. Keke missed last year’s finale with a concussion, as well as both postseason games. With a first-round playoff bye tucked in there, the concussion kept Keke out for about a month. That made his return to practice noteworthy.

With coach Matt LaFleur focusing on keeping his players fresh, the team officially held a walk-through. Had the Packers practiced, the only player who would not have participated was tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring).

Cornerback Eric Stokes, who suffered a knee injury during warmups on Sunday and didn’t play, went through prepractice stretching but wasn’t on the field during the media portion of practice. Coach Matt LaFleur listed him as limited participation. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who missed the second half with a back injury, did go through drills and was limited.

All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Week 4 game against Pittsburgh, was in the Hutson Center for the start of practice. It’s the first time he’s been spotted by reporters since the injury. The team remains optimistic he’ll return to action. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who is rehabbing from back surgery, was present, too.

Meanwhile, not only will Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson be back in action after missing three games following finger surgery, but running back Chris Carson was designated for return. He’s missed the last four games with a neck injury.

“He's got to make it through the week of work,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Carson. “Like we always talk about, it's a one-day-at-a-time thing – he’ll get banged around a little bit tomorrow – just see how he responds to it. It's pretty important to get a good beat on this one. He'll feel good physically running around and all that because he's in great shape and working really hard. So, just how he responds. Same old thing, how his body reacts to the workload.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring).

Limited: DT Kenny Clark (back), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion), OT Dennis Kelly (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee).

Full: DT Dean Lowry (hamstring).

Seahawks Injury Report

DNP: CB Bless Austin (not injury related), LB Cody Barton (quad), LT Duane Brown (veteran rest), S Marquise Baire (knee), DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap (veteran rest), RG Gabe Jackson (veteran rest).

Limited: RB Alex Collins (groin), T Jamarco Jones (ankle).

Full: CB Sidney Jones (hip), WR DK Metcalf (foot), CB D.J. Reed (foot), RT Brandon Shell (ankle).