Packers, Seahawks Optimistic on Injury Front

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During the Green Bay Packers’ two practices last week, four of the starting offensive linemen were sidelined.

After a weekend off, the Packers returned to the practice field on Monday to start preparation for Sunday’s playoff game against Seattle. The four missing linemen were back but the one who practiced was out.

Rookie left guard Elgton Jenkins caught the illness that sidelined left tackle David Bakhtiari last week. Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), center Corey Linsley (back) and right guard Billy Turner (ankle) were on the field. Officially, Bulaga remains in the concussion protocol after exiting the Dec. 28 game at Detroit but his presence on the practice field was obviously a good sign.

Turner fought through the injury sustained at Detroit. The Packers needed him. With Linsley and Bulaga departing, both of Green Bay’s backups were in the game.

“Unless I physically am not able to walk off that field, I’m going to be out there finishing pretty much every game,” Turner said. “That’s how I am as a person. That’s how I am as a player. That’s how I was raised and how I’ve been throughout the course of my career. I’ve played with a lot of injuries. It’s just kind of second nature to me. I’m not too worried about it at all. It was nice to win that game to have the bye week.”

Linsley missed the final 68 snaps of the Detroit game after his back seized up. After playing every snap in 2017 and 2018, Linsley missed most of two games this season and played “just” 88.1 percent of the snaps this season.

“I’ve just been doing treatment basically for the past two or three weeks,” he said. “Never had it lock up during a game, which was unusual, but it is what it is. We’re working through it and feeling good. It’s go time.”

Also back in action was outside linebacker Preston Smith (unknown). Joining Jenkins on the sideline were Allen Lazard, Danny Vitale, Robert Tonyan.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, the Seahawks returned home following a 17-9 victory over Philadelphia. It was a “pretty clean” game from a health perspective, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

The big question marks heading into the week are with left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and left guard Mike Iupati (neck), who both missed the Philadelphia game. Brown had knee surgery about two weeks ago.

“I can’t tell you until we get him back out here,” Carroll said. “He’s doing some stuff with the guys right now. I don’t have any updated information for you. We’re going to try to see if he can get back.”

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah left the Philadelphia game with a stinger and his status is unknown, as well.

While Green Bay has been mostly healthy this year, Seattle is without its top three running backs, including standout Chris Carson, who finished in the top five in rushing yards (1,230), missed tackles and yards after contact.