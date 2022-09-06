Packers Season Preview: Three Reasons for Concern on Offense

Allen Lazard (USA Today Sports Images)

Throughout his career, whenever Rodgers would drop back into the pocket for a key third down, there would be a comfort that his first or second read would get open. That’s what happens when you go from Greg Jennings to Jordy Nelson to Davante Adams as your No. 1 receiver.

Rodgers might not have that luxury this season. Sure, Rodgers is a great quarterback and LaFleur has a proven scheme. But there will come a time when Rodgers will face a high-quality secondary led by an excellent defensive coordinator. When that happens, will the veteran receiver trio of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb be up to the task? Or will the dynamic rookie duo of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs be ready to help?

“I think today there’s evidence of immaturity at times,” Rodgers said of the rookies after Wednesday’s practice, which LaFleur turned into as much of a real game as possible. “When you’re in these live situations where we’re moving the football and there’s rapid fires and the play clock is on and there’s live reactions and adjustments in real time, we’re going to have to be patient with 87 and 9.”

Rodgers went on to rave about the recent stretch of practices by Watkins and Cobb. But Watkins hasn’t reached 60 catches since 2015 and Cobb since 2017. Lazard, who Rodgers believes will emerge as a No. 1 receiver, hasn’t had be much more than a role player in his first four seasons. On top of that, all three have injury histories – Lazard hasn’t practiced in a week – and none of the three have game-breaking speed.

Rodgers would rather not have to rely on rookies. But, in the long run, will there be any choice?