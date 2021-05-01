Packers Select Ohio State C Josh Myers in Second Round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With their second-round draft pick on Friday, the Green Bay Packers selected Ohio State center Josh Myers with the 62nd overall selection. Here is our predraft feature on Myers.

You can’t tell Josh Myers’ story without talking about his family.

His mom, Julie, played college basketball at Dayton.

His father, Brad, was an offensive lineman at Kentucky.

Myers is the youngest of three brothers. The oldest, Zach, played at Kentucky.

“Yeah, my dad was pretty good. I mean he was a four-year starter in the SEC,” Myers told the Dayton Daily News. “But my mom is the best athlete of all of us. She was an All-America in high school.”

Once, while playing football in the basement, Zach tackled Josh into a pillar that created a large gash. Fortunately, Julie Myers is an internal medicine doctor and had a sterilized stitches kit in the living room.

“There's still battle wounds down there in the basement from when they were kids,” Brad Myers told BuckeyeExtra.com. “It's unbelievable.”

For a late-season game against Indiana, Myers switched from No. 71 to No. 50 to honor his grandfather.

“I love my grandparents, and I have such a close relationship with them,” he told Lettermen Row before the game. “He passed away a few years ago due to Alzheimer’s, and one thing that my grandma does is that before every season she writes me a letter and then cuts out a square of his jersey from when he played in high school. I wear it in my sock for every game. I just thought it would be a nice thing to wear No. 50 to honor him.”

Myers was offered a scholarship to Ohio State as a high school freshman and he committed as a sophomore. He was the Buckeyes’ two-year starting center, continuing the school’s run of excellence at that position. He was first-team all-conference in 2020 despite a bout with COVID.

Those battles against his brothers gave him a mean streak on the field.

“He is an aggressive, nasty player, and that’s why I love playing with him,” guard Wyatt Davis told Cleveland.com.

Those brotherly battles made him tough, too, as he showed at the end of the season.

“I did get a turf toe injury in the Big Ten Championship Game,” he said at Ohio State’s pro day. “And then I decided to play through it in the Clemson game and ended up hurting it significantly worse in the Clemson game. And then I played in the Alabama game and got an MRI after the season ended and got surgery on my foot. I tore my foot up pretty good. I broke a bone underneath there and had an avulsion of the tension on another bone underneath my foot so I got surgery.”

Measureables: 6-foot-5 1/4, 310 pounds, 32-inch arms. No times (toe surgery), 29 bench-press reps.

Stats and accolades: In seven games, Pro Football Focus charged Myers with two sacks, one hit and 11 total pressures. Sports Info Solutions blamed Myers for three sacks and 14 blown blocks (nine runs, five passes). He was not penalized in his three seasons.

NFL Draft Bible says: A former offensive tackle recruit, Myers brings a long powerful frame to what is ordinarily a squatty position. There is more than enough of a power profile from Myers to work opposing defensive linemen, boasting a powerful set of hands and hips to gain leverage. His background at offensive tackle shows up in pass protection, where he has solid mirror technique inside. With his combination of plus athleticism and power, Myers is a scheme versatile center prospect who should be able to translate well to either zone or power systems. He has Pro-Bowl center written all over him.