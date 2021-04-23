Packers Make Bold Trade to Get Farley in NFL.com Seven-Round Mock Draft

Green Bay stayed in the state to fill one key need and picked two receivers late in the draft in Chad Reuter's mock draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a seven-rock mock draft by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, the Green Bay Packers traded up to get Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

The price was steep – both fourth-round picks – for Green Bay to get from No. 29 to Indianapolis’ spot at No. 21. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst has aggressively worked the board in his prior three drafts. In 2018, he traded back and then up to get cornerback Jaire Alexander. In 2019, he traded up to get safety Darnell Savage. And in 2020, he gave up one fourth-round pick to move from No. 30 to No. 26 to land quarterback Jordan Love.

Farley has a troubling injury history, including a minor back procedure that kept him from working out at Virginia Tech’s pro day and could keep him sidelined until training camp.

Who would the Packers have missed under this scenario? Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., Kentucky linebacker Jamin Wilson, Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and four edge defenders – Jayson Oweh of Penn State, Gregory Rousseau of Miami, Azeez Ojulari of Georgia and Carlos Basham of Wake Forest – were available within a dozen picks of Green Bay’s spot at 29.

In the second round, the Packers filled their enormous hole at center by landing Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz. The Division III standout has aced the predraft process with a superb Senior Bowl and outstanding workout.

The Packers took this athletic and productive defensive tackle in the third round. After sitting out the fourth, Reuter went with an offensive tackle and linebacker in the fifth, a cornerback and a receiver in the sixth, and another receiver in the seventh. That final pick was used on Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who caught 154 passes for 2,589 yards and 21 touchdowns as a key weapon all four seasons. He’s got 4.47 speed and a history of big plays but also 21 career drops.

