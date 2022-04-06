PFF Mock Draft: Packers Grab Olave
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need to add multiple receivers. One of them, coach Matt LaFleur has said, needs to have game-breaking speed.
If Ohio State’s Chris Olave is available at No. 22, he would seem to be an ideal fit.
In a new mock draft for Pro Football Focus following the big Saints-Eagles trade, Ben Linsey selected Olave with the first of Green Bay’s No. 1 picks.
“It’s difficult to believe that Green Bay makes it out of the first round without addressing wide receiver after trading away Davante Adams,” Linsey wrote. “Of course, similar sentiments have been expressed in the past to no avail. Nevertheless, one would think the prospect of starting the season with Allen Lazard and Juwann Winfree on the outside would spur some action for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.”
USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams were off the board.
“Olave is in a tier with Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks behind the top two wide receiver prospects in expected draft position,” Linsey continued, “and there’s little concern Olave could provide an immediate impact in Green Bay’s receiving corps. He’s a polished route runner who has the kind speed and sure hands that should translate.”
Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He scored 32 touchdowns during his final three seasons. He is a superb deep threat with excellent hands but offers almost nothing after the catch. According to Sports Info Solutions, of 44 ranked drafted prospects, he finished last with 0.05 forced missed tackles per reception.
At 6-foot 3/4, he ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds at the Scouting Combine.
The Packers took a linebacker with their other top pick, No. 28.
First Round
No. 22 – WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas: Coach Matt LaFleur has spoken of the need for speed at receiver. That’s not Burks, the No. 21 prospect for NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. “Arkansas liked to get the ball in his hands as soon as possible to let him display his speed and physicality after the catch,” read part of Jeremiah’s summation. “He wasn't asked to run a full complement of routes, but he's a fluid athlete and should be able to do more at the next level. He likes to cradle-catch balls on his frame, which leads to some drops, but he flashes the ability to high point and finish. Burks will need some time to develop, but he has A.J. Brown-type upside.” Burks caught 65 passes for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. According to Pro Football Focus, he forced 15 missed tackles and averaged 9.7 yards after the catch.
No. 28 – OLB David Ojabo, Michigan: The Packers invested a lot of money in Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency in 2019, then used their first pick of that draft on Rashan Gary. So, the Packers clearly value depth at this position. Ojabo was born in Nigeria, grew up in Scotland and moved to the United States in hopes of taking “the next step” as an athlete. At Blair Academy, a private school in New Jersey, a fellow student persuaded him to try football. That student was Odafe Oweh, who wound up starring at Penn State and was a first-round draft pick last year. With 11 sacks, Ojabo was a second-team All-American in 2021 and looked like a top-20 pick until suffering a torn Achilles at pro day. Just how much he’ll play in 2021 is the great unknown. At 250 pounds, he ran his 40 in a blistering 4.55 seconds.
Second Round
No. 53 – WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: Tolbert capped a prolific career with 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns to earn Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He mostly feasted on lower-level competition, though he did catch seven passes for 143 yards and one touchdown at Tennessee in November. At 6-foot-1 1/8, he ran his 40 in 4.49, so that’s some of the speed element that LaFleur wants. He finished among the national leaders with 16 receptions on deep passes, according to PFF.
No. 59 – OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State: Lucas played at pass-happy Washington State so, goodness knows, he’s capable of protecting a quarterback. According to PFF, he allowed 49 pressures in 2,195 career pass-protecting snaps and did not allow a sack in 2021. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, he is a superb athlete. The Packers typically covet linemen with strong performances in the 20-yard shuttle. Lucas aced that test with a 4.40.
Third Round
No. 92 – TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: Ruckert caught 26 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. For his career, he scored 12 times on 54 receptions. Not unlike an in-his-prime Bubba Franks, Ruckert is an excellent blocker and a threat in the short-to-intermediate passing game. He’s got three-down potential at a position in which the Packers could lose Robert Tonyan and Marecedes Lewis next offseason.
Fourth Round
No. 132 – DT Zachary Carter, Florida: For the second consecutive year, the Packers go to Florida to help their defensive line. With Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, Carter and Carter’s former collegiate teammate, TJ Slaton, the Packers could have a formidable five-man rotation. At 282 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.99 and flashed tremendous athleticism.
No. 140 – CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee: I tried to avoid repeat picks but Taylor really jumps to the forefront at this spot. You can never have enough good corners, and you can’t count on finding a stud like Rasul Douglas buried on a practice squad. Taylor was a 31-game starter for Tennessee. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed as a senior. Taylor arrived at Tennessee as a receiver and left as the vice president of the SEC Football Leadership Council. At 6-foot 1/8, he ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds.
Fifth Round
No. 171 – LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska: Domann closed his career on a strong note with 10-game totals of 71 tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and three passes defensed. At 228 pounds, he is an excellent athlete and physical presence who could challenge Krys Barnes for a starting job and be an immediate asset on special teams.
Seventh Round
No. 228 – OT Logan Bruss, Wisconsin: I considered taking Bruss in the fifth round. Without a sixth-round pick, the Packers would be fortunate for Bruss to fall so deep into the draft. He was a three-year starter (at right guard and right tackle) and a much better prospect than last year’s sixth-round choice, Cole Van Lanen. At 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, his excellent athleticism showed up in the 20-yard shuttle. He could help at guard or tackle.
No. 249 – C/G Luke Fortner, Kentucky: Fortner is the personification of why scouts love this draft. Because of the impact of COVID in 2020, the NCAA allowed players a sixth year of eligibility. So, Fortner was a sixth-year senior in 2021 who finished his career with 55 games and 36 starts at guard and center. He earned second-team all-SEC during his final season. At 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, maybe his 20-yard shuttle will take him off the board but he’s got experience, versatility and character.
No. 258 – DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State: As a fifth-year starter, Uwazurike piled up nine sacks and 12 tackles for losses. At 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms, he is a physical specimen. He will be dinged for a lack of athleticism but why not bet on character, size, production in a quality league?