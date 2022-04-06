PFF Mock Draft: Packers Grab Olave

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need to add multiple receivers. One of them, coach Matt LaFleur has said, needs to have game-breaking speed.

If Ohio State’s Chris Olave is available at No. 22, he would seem to be an ideal fit.

In a new mock draft for Pro Football Focus following the big Saints-Eagles trade, Ben Linsey selected Olave with the first of Green Bay’s No. 1 picks.

“It’s difficult to believe that Green Bay makes it out of the first round without addressing wide receiver after trading away Davante Adams,” Linsey wrote. “Of course, similar sentiments have been expressed in the past to no avail. Nevertheless, one would think the prospect of starting the season with Allen Lazard and Juwann Winfree on the outside would spur some action for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.”

USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams were off the board.

“Olave is in a tier with Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks behind the top two wide receiver prospects in expected draft position,” Linsey continued, “and there’s little concern Olave could provide an immediate impact in Green Bay’s receiving corps. He’s a polished route runner who has the kind speed and sure hands that should translate.”

Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He scored 32 touchdowns during his final three seasons. He is a superb deep threat with excellent hands but offers almost nothing after the catch. According to Sports Info Solutions, of 44 ranked drafted prospects, he finished last with 0.05 forced missed tackles per reception.

At 6-foot 3/4, he ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds at the Scouting Combine.

The Packers took a linebacker with their other top pick, No. 28.

