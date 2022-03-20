CBS Mock Draft: Packers Take Receiver, Pass Rusher

With the first-round pick obtained in the Davante Adams trade, the Packers took an explosive receiver and punt returner.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the returns of cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan, the Green Bay Packers have taken care of two of their biggest offseason needs.

They addressed two more in a new mock draft at CBS Sports.

With the 22nd overall selection, the first-round pick obtained in the trade of Davante Adams, the Packers wound up with Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

“Having traded away perhaps the NFL's best receiver in Davante Adams, It's absolutely time for the Packers to draft a first-round wide receiver for the first time since Javon Walker in 2002,” Kyle Stackpole wrote. “Green Bay received this pick as part of the Adams' trade, and it uses it to get Rodgers a weapon who can make plays all over the field.”

Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and finished his career with 25 touchdowns. For added appeal, he averaged 17.8 yards per punt return for his career, including 24.6 with one touchdown on eight returns in 2020 and 13.0 yards on eight returns in 2021.

In a conference call before the draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah said Dotson had the best hands in the draft. Those hands came into play with an absurd catch against Ohio State.

“I approach that as a million dollars,” Dotson said of the football. “It's a million dollars in the air. If you want it, you go get it. Every time the ball’s in the air, it's a chance to make a name for yourself.”

At the Scouting Combine, he listed Adams as among the receivers he likes to study.

“Definitely my versatility, playing inside and outside, being able to play any wide receiver position on the field,” he said of the strengths to his game. “When I get the ball in my hands, it's exciting. I'm an explosive player. Very fast. I can take the top off a defense. I'm just ready to make the most of my opportunity wherever I land.”

At 5-foot-10 5/8 and 178 pounds, Dotson ran his 40 in 4.43 seconds with a 36-inch vertical. His lack of size and a poor three-cone drill hurt his Relative Athletic Score.

With the other first-round pick, the Packers grabbed a Big Ten pass rusher to provide depth behind outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. As a tandem, they were great last season, but the depth behind them contributed next to nothing.