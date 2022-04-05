NFL.com Mock Draft: Packers Driving a Dotson

The Packers had the pick of almost the entire board of receivers in Charles Davis' new mock draft for NFL.com.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Charles Davis’ mock draft for NFL.com, only the Ohio State tandem of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave was off the board with the Green Bay Packers on the clock at No. 22 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Arkansas’ powerful Treylon Burks, Alabama’s ACL-rehabbing Jameson Williams and USC’s wiry Drake London available, Davis instead went with Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

“After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, the Packers use the pick acquired to select his replacement -- and nab a wideout fast enough to take the top off of defenses, as head coach Matt LaFleur desires,” Davis wrote.

Dotson had a superb final season, catching 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has sublime hands (two drops) and excellent speed (4.43 in the 40 at the Scouting Combine). The question is whether Dotson will be primarily a slot receiver. At 5-foot-10 5/8, he does not have the size typical for a perimeter receiver. And the Packers already have Randall Cobb and last year’s third-round pick, Amari Rodgers, for slot duty.

Of course, for his part, Dotson didn’t think his limited height would pose a challenge.

“Size is obviously not a big factor to me, just because it was something I was born with (and) God-given,” he said at the Combine. “God has led me to be able to play at a high level. I'm not really focused on just my size. Obviously, getting bigger in the weight room is always something I'm trying to do, but just excelling in my football skills, learning from vets, making my game work.”

Despite lacking London’s 6-foot-4 frame, Dotson is one of the best contested-catch threats in the draft because of his jumping ability and hands. He put himself on the national map with an incredible performance vs. Ohio State in 2020.

“That's just something I've been working on my entire life,” he said. “Been catching the football since I was about 3 years old, so really, when I think about it, catching the football is pretty much therapeutic to me. It's something I really enjoy. So, growing up, catching contested passes is something I've been doing my whole life.”

Davis gave the Packers an offensive lineman with their other first-round pick, No. 28.

