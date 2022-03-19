Packers Use Adams Pick to Take Receiver in NFL Draft Bible Mock

Receiver is always a popular pick for the Packers in mock drafts. That won't change following the Davante Adams trade. How about the other first-rounder?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The blockbuster trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams means two things for the Green Bay Packers.

First, they have by far the weakest receiver corps of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as quarterback.

Second, with the lack of anything resembling a No. 1 receiver but two first-round picks at their disposal, they’re perhaps poised to use a first-round pick on a receiver for the first time since 2002.

In a mock draft by NFL Draft Bible, Zack Patraw used the 22nd selection of Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

“Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly,” reads a snippet of his scouting report.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game against Georgia. While he said his comeback is ahead of schedule, even a super-aggressive comeback would make him unlikely to play in Week 1. It’s that uncertainty that could push him into Green Bay’s range.

Even in a rocket-fast group of receivers, Williams might have been the fastest in the draft had he been able to test at the Scouting Combine.

“I’ve got speed you can’t teach. I’ve got a lot of speed,” Williams said at the Combine.

A transfer from Ohio State, Williams emerged as perhaps the best receiver in the 2022 draft class until the ACL injury. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. He had a 94-yard touchdown in his Crimson Tide debut vs. Miami and kept right on rolling. He had at least one catch of 50-plus yards in seven of 15 games.

During a four-game stretch at midseason, he had 123 yards vs. Tennessee, 160 yards vs. LSU, 158 yards vs. New Mexico State and 190 yards vs. Arkansas. After one down week vs. Auburn, he had seven catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC title game vs. Georgia.

With the other first-round pick in the mock, the Packers landed a replacement for Billy Turner at right tackle.