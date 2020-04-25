PackerCentral
Packers Select LB Kamal Martin in Fifth Round

Bill Huber

The Green Bay Packers selected University of Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin with their fifth-round pick on Saturday.

In eight games in 2019, Martin tallied 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and two interceptions to earn honorable-mention all-Big Ten. In four seasons, he recorded 177 tackles, four forced fumbles and four interceptions. 

Video: LaFleur on Rodgers and Love

He was a difference-maker when he played. His 34-inch arms are at least a couple inches longer than most of the other linebackers. He allowed a 57 percent completion rate and just 4.4 yards per target but missed 11 tackles (14 percent) and had the lowest TFL count among our top 27 linebacker prospects. He missed four games in 2019 with foot and knee injuries, skipped the bowl game, then had what he called a minor knee surgery that prevented him from testing at the Combine.

“I’m feeling really good,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “Had surgery, and you know nothing too serious, just got everything cleaned up in there. I’m close to being back to 100 percent. Had to take the opportunity to get my knee right. I’m still a few weeks out, but I’m going to be back.”

Along with injuries, he was suspended for the 2018 bowl game.

At Burnsville (Minn.) High School, Martin played quarterback and safety and was a finalist for Mr. Football Minnesota. He originally committed to play quarterback for Eastern Michigan. “Growing up I was a huge Mike Vick fan as a quarterback. Huge Daunte Culpepper fan growing up and watching the Vikings. It’s surreal to be here and think about that. It’s pretty cool.”

The Packers allowed Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson to leave in free agency and replaced them in the position group with free-agent Christian Kirksey and Martin. Martin joins a depth chart that includes Kirksey, 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks and 2019 seventh-round pick Ty Summers. Injuries have derailed Burks in each of his training camps and Summers did not play on defense as a rookie.

“You got to take it in as a blessing. It’s very surreal, blessing to be here and have the opportunity to live out your dream as you thought as a 6-year-old,” he said at the Combine.

Green Bay has three selections in the sixth round and two more picks in the seventh round. They are Nos. 192, 208 and 209 in the sixth and Nos. 236 and 242 in the seventh.

