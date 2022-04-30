Packers Select Miami DT Jonathan Ford With Second of Seventh-Round Picks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered the draft with only five defensive linemen. Now, they have seven.

After using a first-round pick on Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt, the Packers used the second of their seventh-round picks on Miami’s Jonathan Ford. If Ford was a vehicle, he’d be an F-150 and not an Escort. He measures 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds.

Ford was a three-year starter. All three career sacks came in 2019.

Measurables: 6-5 1/8, 333. 32 3/4 arms. 5.47 40, 5.00 shuttle, 24 bench.

Analytical stats: Ford played in 50 games with 30 starts over five seasons. Coming back for the bonus COVID year, Ford played in 10 games (eight starts) and had one tackle for loss among his 14 stops. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford had 15 total pressures in 2019 and a combined nine the past two seasons. According to PFF, 140 interior defensive linemen played at least Ford’s 151 run-defending snaps. Ford ranked 83rd in PFF’s run-stop percentage. That metric measures impact tackles and mirrors Green Bay’s win/loss system in which a first-and-10 tackle for 3 yards is a win and a first-and-10 tackle for 4 yards is a loss.

Personal touch: Ford weighed 275 pounds when he was recruited but packed on the pounds during his five years. He added 5 more pounds at pro day to go up to 338. “Teams just love my size, teams love the way I move,” Ford said at pro day. “A lot of teams tell me my power and everything is there. One thing I like about myself is also my movement and everything, just me being agile as a big guy.”

Ford’s selection by the Packers potentially avoided a draft shutout for the Hurricanes. Miami hadn’t been blanked in the draft since 1974. “I’m just proud of going through this whole process, this journey,” Ford said at pro day. “As a kid growing up, a lot of people don’t get this chance just to be able to go to the combine and come to pro day and showcase your talent with your brothers for one last time.”

Ford was benched during the 2020 season but responded just the way defensive coordinator Blake Baker hoped. “Outstanding game,” Baker said after a game vs. Virginia Tech. “Best game of the season, maybe his best game [overall]. … Low pad level, came off the ball, was productive. He’s a senior that, a week before, had gotten his job taken from him. I always say, ‘You got two choices when that happens: You can mope and feel sorry for yourself or you can continue to roll up your sleeves and go to work,’ and that’s what Jon did.”

NFL Draft Bible scouting report: Big defensive tackle who times the snap very well, allowing him to be quick off the ball. Ford generates knockback on impact when he is able to carry momentum. His ability to absorb is great as he is barely impacted by striking blockers while attacking gaps. That functional strength allows him to lock out and bench press blockers off of his frame despite losing on initial contact. After stacking, Ford has violent hands to enforce his will and toss blockers. He plays to the whistle, hustling to the sideline.

