Packers Send Big Guns to Clemson Pro Day

How important was Clemson's pro day? Just check out who the Green Bay Packers sent to watch the four draft-worthy prospects.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Alabama and Clemson are college football’s powerhouses and premier football factories. Clemson held its pro day on Thursday, with four players being front and center in the eyes of Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and his director of college scouting, Jon-Eric Sullivan, who were on the credential list.

With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams headed to free agency, running back Travis Etienne would be a strong fit at the end of the first round. At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Etienne showed his breakaway speed with times of 4.41 and 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

In four seasons, he rushed for 4,952 yards. After back-to-back seasons of more than 1,600 rushing yards, Etienne rushed for only 914 yards in 12 games as a senior but added career highs of 48 receptions for 588 yards. No running back in the nation had more receiving yards. With AJ Dillon available to do the heavy lifting and to soften the defense, Etienne would be a big-play counterpuncher.

Etienne was up 16 pounds after weighing 199 pounds when scouts arrived for Clemson camp in August.

“It’s a big deal, a big priority. It’s huge,” Etienne said. “At 199 in the league, you really won’t thrive at the running back position. You won’t be able to play for long. So, I definitely wanted to get my body right but do it in the right way.”

Receiver Amari Rodgers would be an interesting target in the second round. In the accompanying video, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Rodgers to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb. Rodgers’ 40 time of 4.50 seconds and vertical of 33 inches were on par with Cobb’s 4.55 and 33.5 inches coming out of Kentucky in 2011. Rodgers had a massive senior season with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He returned punts as a sophomore and junior with so-so results. At Thursday’s workout, he took some reps at running back.

Asked about the Cobb comparison, Rodgers didn’t shy away from it. Moreover, it’s a comparison that he seemed to put some thought into.

“I’d definitely see myself as a Randall Cobb type player, being used in the slot, jet sweeps and the return game, as well,” he said. “Ever since Randall left, they haven't had a guy like that for real. I haven’t seen one. So just being able to bring my game to that offense, I feel like it would be special just to see and work with a well-known player like Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers, two vets that have a lot of experience and have competed at the highest level. I would love to go and learn from those guys, that would be pretty special.”

Left tackle Jackson Carman could be an option if he lasts into the third round. Where he winds up depends upon how he’s viewed. He started the final 27 games of his career and earned some All-American accolades as a senior left tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 317 pounds, his 32.5-inch arms could send him to guard.

Finally, there’s Clemson’s other receiver, Cornell Powell, a potential fourth-round choice. Measuring a rocked-up 6-foot and 204 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds with a 36.5-inch vertical. After catching 40 passes in his first four years, he caught 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns as a fifth-year senior. He’s a four-down player who will contribute as a receiver, blocker and on special teams.

Seven players went through testing, with the other three being free agents. Fullback J.C. Chark, the grandson of former Alabama coach Gene Stallings, caught 17 passes for 100 yards in 48 career games. He measured 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds and ran his 40 in a plodding 5.19. Receiver Diondre Overton caught 52 passes in his Clemson career, including 22 as a senior in 2019. He went undrafted last year. At 6-foot-4, he ran his 40 in 4.89. Running back Adam Choice rushed for 548 yards as a senior in 2018. At 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.64.