Rodgers Among Seven Captains for Packers

Za'Darius Smith was not voted a captain; this could be the last rodeo for five of the captains.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a veteran team and an abundance of leadership, the Green Bay Packers have selected seven captains for the 2021 season.

On a player vote, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Marcedes Lewis are the captains on offense, Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander and Adrian Amos are the captains on defense, and Mason Crosby is the captain on special teams.

During the first two seasons of Matt LaFleur’s tenure, the captains were Rodgers, Crosby and Za’Darius Smith. Smith was not re-elected.

“What’s interesting, we had 27 different players receive at least one vote, which is incredible to think that you have that many guys that are in consideration,” LaFleur said on Thursday. “I think that’s pretty rare. And we are a pretty veteran team but, even some of our young guys, you can tell are going to become great leaders. That is awesome to be a part of. I think we had 10 players that got more than 10 votes. So, I just think that speaks to the locker room and the character that we have in this building.”

In just the latest twist entering what could be the last dance for this core group of players, there’s a chance only two of this year’s captains will return to the team next year.

Rodgers, after a tumultuous offseason, might not be back in 2022. Adams might not be back, either; he is entering his final season under contract and is due to get a monster contract that the team might not be able to afford. With the team projected to be almost $50 million over next year’s salary cap, Amos ($11.982 million cap charge; potential $4.654 million cap savings), Crosby ($4.375 million cap charge; potential $2.395 in cap savings) and Lewis ($4.525 million cap charge; potential $2.445 million cap savings) could be cap casualties. In the case of Crosby, the Packers kept strong-legged JJ Molson on the practice squad.

In the case of Smith, he practiced only once during training camp and is iffy for Sunday’s opening game in Jacksonville. Shortly after the Packers tweeted the list of captains, Smith tweeted “Wow,” though he might have been speaking about rising food prices or the amount of birthday gifts he received after turning 29 on Wednesday.

Under Mike McCarthy, the Packers had weekly captains. The only vote was for playoff captains.

