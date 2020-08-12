Packers Sign Another Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers added a receiver for the second consecutive day, signing Malik Turner on Tuesday.

Turner, who was not retained by Seattle in April and visited Green Bay last week, announced the signing on Twitter.

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Turner had two catches as a rookie and 15 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown last season. He played 42 snaps in the playoff game at Lambeau Field – 27 on offense and 15 on special teams – and didn’t catch any of the three targeted passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Turner caught 15-of-21 targeted passes. With three drops, he had a team-worst 16.7 percent drop rate, but averaged 7.0 yards after the catch. He forced four missed tackles – two more than star Tyler Lockett did on his 82 receptions.

“It’s very humbling,” Turner told WCIA-TV in March. Very humbling every day to have this opportunity to do what I love but I just have to keep working and so later down the road everything will be set in my family so I’m just staying humble and keep working.”

He was not invited to the Scouting Combine. At Illinois’ pro day, he measured 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds but did not test because of a foot injury.

He left Illinois ranked ninth in school history with 143 receptions and 1,804 receiving yards, and finished his career with at least one reception in 30 consecutive games. As a senior, he caught 31 passes for 326 yards and was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, aka the Academic Heisman.

“In the coming years (I want to) just be more of a role model in the community — in Seattle or wherever I may be — just doing things that’s not just football, because life is more important and bigger than just football,” Turner said after winning a Black History Month Award.

The Packers were awarded receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers on Monday.