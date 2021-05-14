With Jean-Charles Signed, Five Packers Draft Picks Are Under Contract
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed fifth-round cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in time for the start of rookie camp on Friday, a source said.
Green Bay also signed sixth-round offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen and sixth-round linebacker Isaiah McDuffie as well as fifth-round defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill. That means at least five of the nine draft picks are under contract.
Jean-Charles earned some first-team All-American accolades as a senior, when he led the nation with 17 passes defensed (one interception, 16 breakups). Over his two seasons as a starter, he led the nation with 27 passes defensed (two interceptions, 25 breakups) and contributed 82 tackles, two forced fumbles and one tackle for loss.
Having used his first-round pick on Georgia’s Eric Stokes, general manager Brian Gutekunst was happy to double-up at a position of need at the end of the fifth round.
“I really was (surprised he was available),” Gutekunst said. “He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts. We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try and move this guy up the board, which we did. So, as it unfolded, I got a lot of taps on my shoulder during those period of times about him being on the board and available. So, we were thrilled to be able to select him.”
