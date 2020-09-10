SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers Sign Massive Mack to Beef Up Defensive Line

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Daylon Mack, maybe the fourth time will be the charm.

Certainly, the Green Bay Packers hope so.

The Packers signed the massive defensive tackle on Wednesday night, a source told Packer Central on Thursday morning. The transaction was first reported late Wednesday by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. He arrived in Green Bay on Monday, went through two days of COVID-19 testing and worked out Wednesday.

Defensive line might be the weakest position group on the team. General manager Brian Gutekunst neither drafted one nor signed one in free agency, leaving the team with the same quintet that wasn’t good enough last season. Moreover, while disappointing Montravius Adams returned to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday, his toe injury leaves him iffy for Sunday’s season-opening game at the run-first Minnesota Vikings.

This will be Mack’s fourth team in a span of about 40 days. At 6-foot-1 and 336 pounds, Mack was drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2019 draft and played nine defensive snaps in his one and only game of his rookie season before going on injured reserve (knee) for the final eight games of the season. The Ravens released him on Aug. 1 and the Lions claimed him off waivers the following day. He lasted six days in Detroit before he was released again on Aug. 8. The Giants picked him up on Aug. 17 but he failed to make the roster.

A five-star recruit, Mack was a regular starter through his four seasons at Texas A&M. He had 9.5 tackles for losses as a freshman, a combined total of 7.5 as a sophomore and junior, and 10 as a senior, when he recorded 5.5 of his eight career sacks. He chalked up the lull in production to his parents’ divorce. A team service trip to Haiti helped him clear his mind for his senior year.

“It made me not take things for granted as much,” he said at the 2019 Scouting Combine. “It was my second time going. It was definitely more impactful than the first time, honestly.”

His favorite thing about football is “hitting people … I’m not going to lie.” Mack described his game as explosive, strong and smart.

“I'm passionate about the game. I love playing. This season is probably the most passionate I've been about football,” he said. “I really love taking it through the guys I have this year. I had just been there so long. We had all been there for a while together, so we were really a tight group this year.”

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaFleur: ‘Work in Progress’ at Right Tackle

The injury report, not gamesmanship, might be driving a critical decision at right tackle.

Bill Huber

Adams Letting New Vikings’ Corners Do the Worrying

After years of facing, and often beating, Xavier Rhodes, Davante Adams will face a revamped Vikings cornerback corps on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Injury Report: Vikings Place Hunter on IR

Danielle Hunter finished second to Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith with 88 total pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Z. Smith, Crosby Voted Permanent Captains

Aaron Rodgers, Za'Darius Smith and Mason Crosby also were the permanent captains last year.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Experienced Receiver in Filling Practice Squad

The Packers made official the practice-squad signings of receiver Robert Foster and linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris.

Bill Huber

Four Days to Kickoff: Inside the Vikings

Let’s go behind enemy lines with Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings. Who will play cornerback? Who will stop the run? And who will start at receiver opposite Adam Thielen?

Bill Huber

Packers Have Shown Interest in ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison said on Twitter that the Packers have reached out.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Vikings Keys to Game

Can the Packers stop Dalvin Cook? Can they keep Danielle Hunter away from Aaron Rodgers? That and more as we get ready for Sunday.

Bill Huber

Packers List Turner as No. 1 Right Tackle on Opening Depth Chart

There are few surprises in the team-produced depth chart released late Monday.

Bill Huber

Packers Place Martin, Ento on IR; Add Speedy Cornerback Nickerson

At Tulane, Parry Nickerson had 16 interceptions. Then, he tied for the fastest time at the 2018 Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber